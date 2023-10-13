Swalwell 2.0: Green New Deal Architect AOC Appears to Pass Gas During Live Interview (VIDEO)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the mastermind behind the ​Green New Deal and a prominent figure on the socialist front, found herself in the spotlight for a particularly peculiar reason.

During her appearance on the ​New York City-based radio show, Ebro in the Morning on Thursday, AOC unintentionally provided a soundtrack to her discussion about the ​Israel-Hamas crisis. AOC appeared to let one slip – yes, we’re talking about a fart!

The video interview was later posted on her official X (former Twitter) account.

WATCH: (Fart sound at 0:38 mark)

The United States’ responsibility is to human rights. That means supporting the safety of the Israeli people and preventing the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/7CsuN6uO3w — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) October 12, 2023

The internet wasted no time in sharing this comical mishap, with netizens eagerly discussing the unmistakable fart-sound that caught everyone’s attention.

One user responded to AOC’s tweet, with an alleged thermal video of her farting:

It can be recalled that AOC came forward with her “Green New Deal” to save the world from, you know, like, those horrible humans and farting cows.

According to the initial outline of the measure, to set “a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast.”

And there she is, appearing to fart on the live stream!