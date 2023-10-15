Beloved Actress Suzanne Somers Dead at 76

by

Beloved actress Suzanne Somers passed away at the age of 76 – one day before her 77th birthday – after a long battle with cancer.

Somers played Chrissy on the highly popular 70s and 80s sitcom Three’s Company.

Suzanne Somers battled an aggressive form of breast cancer for decades and died peacefully in her home Sunday morning.

Page Six reported:

Suzanne Somers has lost her 50-year battle with cancer, just one day before her 77th birthday, Page Six can sadly confirm.

The actress died early Sunday morning, the star’s longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, told us.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” he said.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”

Hay noted that Somers’ family had planned to gather on what would have been her 77th birthday Monday.

“Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month,” he concluded.

In 2018 Suzanne Somers reflected on her career in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.