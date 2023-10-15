Beloved Actress Suzanne Somers Dead at 76

Beloved actress Suzanne Somers passed away at the age of 76 – one day before her 77th birthday – after a long battle with cancer.

Somers played Chrissy on the highly popular 70s and 80s sitcom Three’s Company.

Suzanne Somers battled an aggressive form of breast cancer for decades and died peacefully in her home Sunday morning.

Page Six reported:

Suzanne Somers has lost her 50-year battle with cancer, just one day before her 77th birthday, Page Six can sadly confirm. The actress died early Sunday morning, the star’s longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, told us. “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” he said. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.” Hay noted that Somers’ family had planned to gather on what would have been her 77th birthday Monday. “Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month,” he concluded.

In 2018 Suzanne Somers reflected on her career in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham: