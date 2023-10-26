SURPRISE! New Report Reveals Electric Vehicles Will be Far More Expensive Without Government Incentives

Electric cars are currently being propped up with government incentives and subsidies due to the Democrats’ mad dash towards a green future.

A new report reveals that if you take away those government programs, these cars are far more expensive than people realize.

This is, of course, all part of their plan. They want to make it too expensive for most people to even own a car in the future. Cars are for elites. It’s public transportation for the rest of us.

FOX News reports:

New report unmasks true costs of electric vehicle mandates: ‘Remain more expensive’ A sweeping first-of-its-kind analysis published by think tank Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) concludes that electric vehicles (EV) would cost tens of thousands of dollars more if not for generous taxpayer-funded incentives. According to the TPPF report — authored by energy experts Jason Isaac and Brent Bennett — the average model year 2021 EV would cost approximately $48,698 more to own over a 10-year period without the staggering $22 billion in taxpayer-funded handouts that the government provides to electric car manufacturers and owners. The analysis factors in federal fuel efficiency programs, electric grid strain, and direct state and federal subsidies. “It is not an overstatement to say that the federal government is subsidizing EVs to a greater degree than even wind and solar electricity generation and embarking on an unprecedented endeavor to remake the entire American auto industry,” the report states. “Despite these massive incentives, EVs are receiving a tepid response from the majority of Americans who cannot shoulder their higher cost.” “It’s time for federal and state governments to stop driving the American auto industry off an economic cliff and allow markets to drive further improvements in cost and efficiency,” it continues.

This is how the left gets rid of most privately owned cars. It’s really that simple.

And they want to make sure you have no other options, which is why they’re trying to ban gas-powered cars in so many places.