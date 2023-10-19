Stunner! Terror-lovin’ Extremist has Key Job at U.S. Homeland Security

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘[Bleep] Israel, the government, and its military. Are you ready for your downfall?’

A key member of the federal bureaucracy, those government employees who are supposed to fulfill the ideals of the American dream, is a pro-Hamas extremist who bashes Israel and promotes its destruction – to the point of posting online images of terrorists parachuting in – regularly.

It is an investigation by Daily Wire that confirms the U.S. immigration enforcement agency hired Nejwa Ali, a former spokeswoman for the Palestinian Liberation Organization.

And then the Department of Homeland Security gave her the authority to decide who can come into America as an immigrant, or “asylum seeker.”

Her position has not discouraged her from “repeatedly posting pictures of Hamas terrorists parachuting in with guns and writing, “f*** Israel and any Jew who supports Israel,” the Daily Wire confirmed.

She worked in 2016 and 2017 for the Palestinian Delegation to the U.S., which confirms online it was the “PLO Office in D.C.”

But she moved into other work when that office “was expelled from the country” by President Trump, the report said.

She secured employment as an “asylum officer” for DHS, applying immigration laws and regulations.

Then in January, the report said, she was made “an Adjudication Officer for the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service (CIS).”

Explained the report, “Though Ali’s job at DHS included vetting people to make sure they were not a threat to the country before letting them in, it’s not clear that anyone from the agency vetted her. That her primary allegiance was to the Palestinians, not the United States, was evident from her social media profiles, where she posts as ‘Falastine Mi Amor.'”

