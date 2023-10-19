Stunner! Terror-lovin’ Extremist has Key Job at U.S. Homeland Security

This article originally appeared on WND.com
Guest by post by Bob Unruh
‘[Bleep] Israel, the government, and its military. Are you ready for your downfall?’
A key member of the federal bureaucracy, those government employees who are supposed to fulfill the ideals of the American dream, is a pro-Hamas extremist who bashes Israel and promotes its destruction – to the point of posting online images of terrorists parachuting in – regularly.
It is an investigation by Daily Wire that confirms the U.S. immigration enforcement agency hired Nejwa Ali, a former spokeswoman for the Palestinian Liberation Organization.
And then the Department of Homeland Security gave her the authority to decide who can come into America as an immigrant, or “asylum seeker.”
Her position has not discouraged her from “repeatedly posting pictures of Hamas terrorists parachuting in with guns and writing, “f*** Israel and any Jew who supports Israel,” the Daily Wire confirmed.
She worked in 2016 and 2017 for the Palestinian Delegation to the U.S., which confirms online it was the “PLO Office in D.C.”
But she moved into other work when that office “was expelled from the country” by President Trump, the report said.
She secured employment as an “asylum officer” for DHS, applying immigration laws and regulations.
Then in January, the report said, she was made “an Adjudication Officer for the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service (CIS).”
Explained the report, “Though Ali’s job at DHS included vetting people to make sure they were not a threat to the country before letting them in, it’s not clear that anyone from the agency vetted her. That her primary allegiance was to the Palestinians, not the United States, was evident from her social media profiles, where she posts as ‘Falastine Mi Amor.'”
On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, over multiple years, she’s posted “extremist rhetoric,” culminating in this month’s comments to “f*** Israel, the government, and its military. Are you ready for your downfall?” after Hamas attacked Israel, burning civilian families to death and beheading babies.
She has, while glorifying terrorism, demanded, “Respect our existence, or expect resistance. Simple. No Apologies,” the report said.
She’s unleashed anti-Semitic cartoons online, and once stated, “A nation that has nothing but Allah has everything it will ever need.”
She frequently unleashed obscene rants.
While USCIS official Matthew Bourke told The Daily Wire the agency condemns anti-Semitism and the use of violent rhetoric, and violations are “taken seriously,” there apparently has been no retribution for Ali.
She told The Daily Wire, about her employment, “That’s none of your f***ing business. Mind your business before I call the police. If I were you I’d respectfully hang up the phone right now.”
The report found that the government agency “declined to shed light on the two apparent possibilities: that USCIS either knowingly hired a PLO employee who had demonstrated extremist views, or it was completely in the dark about its own employees’ recent employment and public records.
