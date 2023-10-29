Strategist James Carville Claims Top Democrats Are Telling Him to Shut Up About Biden’s Dismal Polling Numbers

Democrat strategist James Carville, also known as the Ragin’ Cajun, was part of the team that helped Bill Clinton win the presidency twice.

You may not agree with his politics, but he definitely knows the business of elections and how to win.

Carville is trying to sound the alarm to members of his party about Joe Biden’s awful poll numbers but claims he is being told by top Dems to shut up about it.

Breitbart News reports:

Democrat Leaders Pressure Strategist to Shut Up About Joe Biden’s Low Polling Numbers A prominent Democrat strategist claims that “leading” party members are pressuring him to shut up about President Joe Biden’s low polling numbers in the lead-up to the 2024 election. James Carville, a long-time political consultant who worked on both Bill and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns, told the Atlantic that Biden’s numbers are “not good” and that Democrats are trying to get him to stop talking about it. In a Friday article about Rep. Dean Phillips’ (D-MN) newly announced bid to primary Biden, Carville said that his own party members are telling him to hush up about the difficulty the president is facing in his reelection attempt, but not because he’s wrong — his words are just upsetting them. “Nobody is saying, ‘James, you’re wrong,’” he said. “They’re saying, ‘James, you can’t say that.’” “I’m looking at polling data, and I’m looking at all of it. The president’s numbers are just not good—and they’re not getting any better,” he argued.

Are Democrats in complete denial or do they know something that the rest of us don’t?

“James Carville says top Democrats are telling him to shut up about Biden’s 2024 weaknesses” https://t.co/WyEGyWA0t2 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) October 28, 2023

Everyone knows Biden can’t do the job. Democrats just aren’t allowed to say it.https://t.co/qfWDClHxPC — Tommy Evans (@tlynno) October 28, 2023

Carville is certainly right about Biden’s poll numbers. They’re historically awful.