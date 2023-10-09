UPDATE: Nobel Peace Prize Winner Barack Obama Finally Issues Statement on Hamas Attack on Israel After Days of Silence

Former President Barack Obama has been silent on the horrific terror attack by Hamas on Israel this past weekend. Even on the 14th anniversary of his being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Obama remains silent as the death toll rose to 900 Israelis and nine Americans killed in the attacks. Over one hundred Israelis and Americans are reportedly being held hostage by Hamas. Former President Bill Clinton has also not issued a statement, while former Presidents Trump, Bush and Carter have done so either personally or through their presidential centers. (UPDATE at end, Obama statement released at 5:03 p.m. EDT)



Barack Obama with 2008 presidential campaign bundler and Hamas supporter Jodie Evans.

A check of Obama’s X Twitter account with over 132 million followers shows no tweets since Saturday as of late Monday afternoon. The Daily Mail and New York Post report no statement from other Obama related entities nor for Bill Clinton.

Trump’s initial statement on Saturday, “These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force. Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration. We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again.”

The George W. Bush Presidential Center, “The George W. Bush Institute strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attacks on Israel that claimed scores of innocent civilians. We urge the United States and our allies to stand unequivocally with Israel, its government and people, and support Israel’s right to defend itself against these threats. Attacks on free and democratic states anywhere are attacks on all of us, whether in Israel, Ukraine, or elsewhere.”

The Carter Center, “The Carter Center strongly condemns the targeting of Israeli and Palestinian civilians and calls for genuine dialogue as well as international collective action to halt hostilities in the region.”

Former Obama secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton issued a statement Sunday afternoon, “My prayers are with everyone affected by the horrific attacks by Hamas in Israel. The United States stands in strong support of our ally, today and every day.”

Joe Biden has not spoken publicly on the attack since Saturday. Biden held a White House party on Sunday and called a lid before noon on Monday.

UPDATE: “All Americans should be horrified and outraged by the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians. We grieve for those who died, pray for the safe return of those who’ve been held hostage, and stand squarely alongside our ally, Israel, as it dismantles Hamas. As we support Israel’s right to defend itself against terror, we must keep striving for a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”