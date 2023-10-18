Steve Bannon: I Have Spies – Lobbyists Were Walking Around Cutting Deals with GOP Reps at Capital Grille to Vote Against Jim Jordan (Video)

Steve Bannon invited Tea Party Patriots founder Jenny Beth Martin on the War Room on Wednesday morning as Republican lawmakers continue to vote for House Speaker.

The American people want Jim Jordan as Speaker. The RINOs and DC insiders want an ‘old bull’ to take over the speakership.

Steve Bannon broke this news during their conversation. Lobbyists are reportedly buying off RINOs for their votes.

Steve Bannon: I have spies everywhere. Folks were calling me last night from the Capitol Grill, which is the worst of the worst, and the lobbyists were literally walking around cutting deals with people at the tables. They said, a couple of people that are going to be added to this, they were in full view, maybe having a few adult beverages, cutting deals with the lobbyists to vote against Jordan.

Via The War Room.