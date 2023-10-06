Spoken Like a Mob Boss: DNC Chair Threatens “Serious Consequences” Await Dallas Mayor Who Switched Parties to Republican (VIDEO)

On Friday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced he is leaving the failed Democrat party and will switch his affiliation to Republican.

In an Op-Ed in The Wall Street Journal Friday morning, he explained his decision.

Johnson discussed the successful work his administration has done to reduce violent crime in his city and shared his pride in reducing property tax rates to increase interest from investors.

Johnson received 98.7% of the vote in his re-election campaign this year and, though he affirms he has no intention of changing his approach, he will change his party affiliation saying, “Next spring, I will be voting in the Republican primary. When my career in elected office ends in 2027 on the inauguration of my successor as mayor, I will leave office as a Republican.”

Further, Johnson explains, “The future of America’s great urban centers depends on the willingness of the nation’s mayors to champion law and order and practice fiscal conservatism. Our cities desperately need the genuine commitment to these principles (as opposed to the inconsistent, poll-driven commitment of many Democrats) that has long been a defining characteristic of the GOP.”

This did not go over well with the Democrat Party leadership. Mob boss Jaime Harrison threatened the former Democrat mayor with “serious consequences”

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison: “We have seen a recent rash of party switching. And I’m sure you all saw the news of the Dallas Mayor. A Democrat elected by his constituents to serve as a Democrat and enact Democrat policies. And he completely, flipped to the other side. It got my blood boiling.”

FOX News host Lawrence Jones went and spoke with Mayor Johnson this week. Johnson told him Democrats are serious about protecting the criminal element in society and they weren’t going to change.

Via Midnight Rider.