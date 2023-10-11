Six U.S. Senators Demand Inquiry into Department of Veteran Affairs Following Denial of Disability Claims for 24-Year-Old Navy Vet Discharged Due to Myocarditis from COVID-19 Vaccine

Six U.S. Senators have sent a formal letter to the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), demanding an inquiry into the department’s policy of denying disability claims for injuries related to COVID-19 vaccinations.

GOP Senators — Steve Daines (R-MT), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Rick Scott (R-FL), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Mike Braun (R-IN) — have taken a collective stand to ensure that veterans are adequately compensated for vaccine-induced injuries.

The senators’ actions were instigated by a harrowing report from Turning Point USA Ambassador and political commentator Rogan O’Handley (@DC_Draino), who had posted about a 24-year-old Navy veteran who suffered from myocarditis—a condition involving inflammation of the heart—following a mandatory Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. Despite the young man’s application for disability benefits, the VA contested the claim on the grounds that his condition was “not service-related.”

Last month, DC_Draino reported on an encounter at the gym, where he met a 24-year-old, fit Navy veteran who was forced to take the Moderna vaccine as part of the Biden regime’s vaccine mandate for military personnel.

The young man later developed myocarditis and was subsequently discharged from the Navy due to the severity of his heart condition. DC_Draino recounted the story on social media, decrying not only the unnecessary vaccine mandates but also the VA’s refusal to acknowledge the service-related nature of the injury.

On the incident, DC_Draino wrote, “This is the most heartbreaking and infuriating story I’ve heard in a long time. Not only have thousands of soldiers been severely injured by Biden’s unnecessary vax mandates, but now the VA is playing games with their livelihoods.”

“Seeing the heartbreak in this guy’s eyes changed me I’ll make this a core issue going into 2024 and beyond We can’t un-inject these brave Americans, but we can certainly pay them for their injuries acquired against their will in service of our country,” he added.

Working out at the gym this morning and a follower came up to say hi He served in the Navy, is now 24 years old, and a very fit guy Told me they forced him to take Moderna – he resisted but didn’t want to get discharged so he complied Got myocarditis. Navy discharged him… — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 22, 2023

The six U.S. Senators acknowledged the report and sent a letter to the VA, requesting an immediate investigation into the issue. According to DC_Draino, the office of Senator Marco Rubio was instrumental in this endeavor.

He announced on social media, “All of this started b/c a follower came up to me in the gym and told me his story. I posted about it, Senator Marco Rubio’s staff reached out to help, and now nationwide policies are being changed so that every Veteran can be compensated for their vaccine injuries.”

The letter reads:

We write for clarification on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) policy for veterans who have injuries resulting from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine while in service. As you are aware, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) required all service members to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Many service members, despite hesitations against receiving the vaccine, chose to be vaccinated to continue their service to our country. While the DoD’s vaccine mandate has been repealed as part of the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, the VA has an important role to play in providing benefits and healthcare for service members who are facing health impacts that resulted from the vaccine. Thousands of service members were discharged from service as a result of refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Yet, some U.S. service members received the vaccine to maintain their service and have since experienced lasting health impacts as a result. If our government is asking service members to receive a vaccine, we must be cognizant that there will be unintended side effects that may cause lifelong impacts on their health. We must keep our promise to support our service members, including ensuring those who come to the VA for help with COVID-19 vaccine injuries are justly compensated and receive the care that they deserve. For years, the VA has evaluated the health effects of certain vaccinations that veterans received during their service, and have expressed concern with certain health impacts arising from these vaccinations.’ The agency has also provided several resources to veterans seeking the COVID-19 vaccination, but no clear information about how to support members who are injured as a result of the vaccine. Given the high rate of service members who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 under DoD’s mandate, we request information as to how the VA is considering vaccine-related injuries in determining VA benefits and disability claims. In order to better serve our constituents who may be seeking help from the VA related to injuries related to COVID-19 vaccines they received while a member of the Armed Forces, we request the following information: What is the VA’s process for considering COVID-19 vaccine injuries for disability claims? Does the VA consider COVID-19 vaccine injuries as service-related if the service

member received the vaccine during service? Has the VA investigated the health effects of COVID-19 vaccine injuries? What resources does the VA provide service members who are concerned that a COVID-19 vaccination led to their injury?

BREAKING: 24 year old Navy Vet discharged due to myocarditis from the Covid vaccine has just changed the nation 6 US Senators sent letter to Dept. of Veteran Affairs investigating why they’re denying disability claims for C19 vax injuries All of this started b/c a follower came… https://t.co/0RmOrjdfOI pic.twitter.com/6kFxQKX0o3 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 10, 2023

Critics of the VA argue that the denial of disability claims for vaccine-induced injuries reflects a glaring inconsistency within the department’s policies. The VA, which is tasked with providing medical care and benefits to veterans, should have the ethical responsibility to compensate those who have sustained injuries due to mandatory vaccinations enforced during their service period.

The prevailing sentiment is that the VA’s action undermines the sacrifices and commitments that servicemen and servicewomen have made for their country. It is seen as a betrayal, especially when these individuals were required to take the vaccines as part of their service obligations.