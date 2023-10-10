‘Serious Business’: Mao Survivor Sounds Alarm on Hillary ‘Deprogramming’

This article originally appeared on WND.com
Guest by post by Bob Unruh
‘This is how the enemies of the state should be dealt with’
A survivor of Mao’s “Cultural Revolution,” those events now known for the deaths of millions in the “Red August” massacre, the Guangxi Massacre, the Inner Mongolia incident, the Guangdong Massacre, the Yunnan Massacres and the Hunan Massacres, is warning Americans to listen closely to Hillary Clinton’s advocacy for the “formal deprogramming” of conservatives, aka the “MAGA cult.”
It’s because she’s seen this scenario before. In China. Carried out by Communists. Resulting in millions of deaths.
It is Xi Van Fleet, who calls herself “Chinese by birth; American by choice, survivor of Mao’s Cultural Revolution, defender of liberty,” who has written a commentary at Fox News.
She was born in China, lived through the Cultural Revolution, and was sent to work in the countryside at the age of 16. After Mao’s death she attended college, studied English and moved to the U.S. In 2021, she delivered a school board speech in Loudoun County, Virginia against Critical Race Theory that went viral and ignited national conservative media attention.
She now devotes her time and energies full time to warning about the parallels between Mao’s Cultural Revolution in China and what’s unfolding in America today.
“The left means serious business. This is how the ‘enemies of the state’ should be dealt with: deprogramming and suppression. And this is exactly what happened in China, the country controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) where I spent the first 26 years of my life,” she explained.
WND reported days ago when Clinton, a two-time loser in the race for the White House, called for a “re-education camp agenda” for supporters of President Donald Trump, who defeated her in the 2016 race.
Clinton’s previously condemned anyone who supports Trump, calling them a “basket of deplorables.”
A report explained she was asking for “formal deprogramming” of Trump supporters, because the Republican base is made up of bigots.
She cited what she said were “sane” members of the GOP who recently prevented a government shutdown, and compared them to the “cult” wing supporting Trump.
“That’s the way it used to be,” Clinton told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “I mean, we had very strong partisans in both parties in the past, and we had very bitter battles over all kinds of things… but there wasn’t this little tail of extremism, waving, you know, wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today.
“And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He’s only in it for himself. He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. And when do they break with him?”
She added, “Because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members, but something needs to happen.”
Trump, in fact, is under legal assault by multiple Democrats in various prosecutorial offices. He’s facing charges for allegedly having government documents from his presidency in his home, which was raided by the FBI.
Curiously, however, both Mike Pence and Joe Biden also were found to have had similar documents in their possession, and they’ve faced no charges at all.
And significantly in that case, Trump had the power as president to declassify anything he wanted; Biden as vice president did not.
He’s also facing charges for questioning the results of the 2020 race, with comments similar to those of Al Gore in 2000, who faced no charges.
Trump also is being targeted by New York Attorney General Letitia James for his business operations. She’s accusing him of fraud even though there have been no unpaid loans, no complaints from partners or banks, or anything of the sort.
That case produced the anomalous ruling from the judge that Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home is worth some $18 million, when real estate experts in Palm Springs have verified that the actual figure is in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
Clinton also tore into Trump’s supporters for being unstable psychologically.
“It’s a classic tale of an authoritarian populist who really has a grip on the emotional, psychological needs and desires of a portion of the population. And the base of the Republican Party, for whatever combination of reasons – and it is emotional and psychological, sees in him someone who speaks for them, and they are determined that they will continue to vote for him, attend his rallies, wear his merchandise because for whatever reason, he and his very negative, nasty form of politics resonates with them.”
Van Fleet explained Democrats routinely call for deprogramming campaigns now.
“In 2021, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., proposed using taxpayer funds to deprogram white supremacists, a code name for conservatives and MAGA Republicans. … The list of others calling for deprogramming also includes Katie Couric, former CBS News and NBC ‘Today’ host, who told Bill Maher in 2021: ‘And the question is, how are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump.'”
She continued, “Still vivid in everyone’s minds are the inflammatory words from President Joe Biden’s speech in Philadelphia in September 2022, condemning Republicans with words like ‘extremists’ and ‘threatens the very republic’ with the satanic dark bloody red background behind him as he spoke, flanked by two Marines.”
And, she noted, “Newsweek reported this week that the FBI has ‘quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump’s army of MAGA followers.'”
She warned that leftists are serious in their threats.
She cited Mao’s “Anti-Rightist” campaigning, whjch targeted those with specific thoughts.
“What was in common among those rightists? They expressed ‘incorrect’ ideas and opinions. Hauntingly similar to Biden’s words in this century, that his opponents’ views were ‘extremism’ and ‘threaten [sic] the very [people’s] republic,'” she wrote.
Soon workplace quotas were announced for the removal of “rightists.”
“Overnight, people found themselves labeled as enemies of the state. Off they were sent to Thought Reform Camps, the Chinese version of the Soviet Gulags to be ‘deprogrammed’ through hard labor. Untold numbers of these rightists perished in those Gulags. The CCP’s own statistics indicate that more than 500,000 people were deemed as rightists. But many historians believe it is more than a million. In Beijing University alone, 589 students and 110 faculty were deemed as rightists. Seven of them were executed,” she wrote.
The “thought reform” efforts including “backbreaking hard labor and starvation,” as well as “political study and struggle sessions every night where they were to study Mao and Marxist works and carry out ‘criticism and self-criticism.'”
She warned “deprogramming” actually means “programming” in both “CCP’s China and here in America. It really means to program the mind of individuals with a new ideology that is anti-tradition and anti-religion.”
She wrote, “In America, the MAGA ‘extremists’ are those who have survived government schools, Marxist-run universities, and corporate media. They escaped the ‘programming,’ and therefore they need to be ‘re-programmed’ according to the regime’s agenda.”
She pointed out that author Kyle Dale already has proposed specific moves to “deprogram America’s extremists,” by banning them from key institutions, a purge, giving “help” to those with “dangerous ideologies,” cracking down on online speech, and various “anti-extremism” programs by government.
She wrote, “The Cultural Revolution in America is, after all, a war over the minds of the American people. The question is, what program will win: traditional American values enshrined in our Constitution and Declaration of Independence or progressive values rooted in cultural Marxism and communism.”
