Senator Rand Paul Says Criticism of Ongoing Funding for Ukraine is a ‘Growing Movement’ in Washington

A growing number of Americans are tired of seeing our leaders in Washington send mountains of cash to Ukraine when there are so many serious problems here at home.

According to Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, there are some people in Washington who are getting that message and the movement is growing.

It’s maddening to see America’s problems ignored, week after week.

FOX News reports:

Sen. Rand Paul says criticism of Ukraine funding is a ‘growing movement’ in Washington As the House searches for a new speaker and the Senate works to get Ukraine assistance back into a spending bill come November 17 when the current deal expires, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., says there is a “growing movement” within the Republican party to cut additional funding altogether. “We have problems funding Social Security, we have problems funding, Medicare, Medicaid, all the things that have already been promised to our people we have trouble funding, and we just don’t have extra money just to be sending to another country,” Paul told Fox News Digital in an interview this week. The U.S. has sent more than an estimated $100 billion of taxpayer dollars to Ukraine since the war began, according to the White House… Paul — prior to Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ouster — said that all eyes will be on what the House speaker does in the next go-around of spending discussions, citing a caveat that may “dampen” efforts to continue sending funds to Ukraine, which has been gripped by a Russian invasion since last year. “The Republican Conference in the house has a rule, that if a majority of the Republican Conference is for something or against something, the speaker can’t bring it up by rule,” he said.

This matches what Rand Paul has been saying on Twitter.

It’s reprehensible that Congress sends so much of your money to a corrupt oligarchy. To add insult to injury, they do it all without a Special Inspector General to enforce serious oversight. https://t.co/V9RLMAFPcT — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 5, 2023

Paul is one of the few people in the Senate who seems to get it.