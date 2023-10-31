Sen. Josh Hawley Lashes Out at Alejandro Mayorkas During Heated Exchange in Senate Hearing Over DHS Employee’s Controversial Post on Jewish Genocide (VIDEO)

A terse exchange transpired during the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s annual “Threats to the Homeland” hearing on Tuesday. Sen. Josh Hawley sharply criticized Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the troubling social media posts by a DHS employee endorsing violence against Israel and its Jewish citizens.

The hearing, which also witnessed the testimonies of FBI Director Chris Wray and NCTC Director Christine Abizai, took a sharp turn when Hawley raised concerns about a controversial post by a DHS employee, Nejwa Ali.

Nejwa Ali, a DHS officer who was reportedly hired to handle asylum claims, had made a series of inflammatory posts against Israel. One of her posts read, “F*** Israel, the government, and its military. Are you ready for your downfall?”

The Daily Wire shared that she was “repeatedly posting pictures of Hamas terrorists parachuting in with guns and writing, “f*** Israel and any Jew who supports Israel.”

One of the more disturbing images shared by Ali was a graphic of terrorists parachuting with the words “Free Palestine” below.

The image draws parallels to the moment when Hamas terrorists flew in on paraglides to slaughter young people attending a concert at Kibbutz Urim.

During the hearing, Senator Hawley confronted incompetent Secretary Mayorkas with evidence of Ali’s posts.

“An employee of the Department of Homeland Security who posted these comments on October 7. That’s not all she posted. She also posted this graphic. Now, this is a fake graphic. I want to be clear, but I think we understand it. This is a paraglider, a Hamas paraglider depicted here with a machine gun flying into Israel. She posted it under her online alias with the celebratory ‘Free Palestine,'” said Hawley.

“Mr. Secretary, what’s going on here? Is this typical of people who work at DHS? This is an asylum and immigration officer who is posting these, frankly, pro-genocidal slogans and images on the day that Israelis are being slaughtered in their beds. What have you done about this?”

Mayorkas, clearly taken aback, responded, “Four things I’d like to say to you. Number one, your question to suggest that that is emblematic of the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security is despicable.”

Hawley, not allowing Mayorkas to finish his response, retorted, “I’m sorry? This person works for the Department of Homeland Security.! Have you fired her?” The exchange continued with Hawley pressing for a direct answer on whether Ali had been dismissed from her position.

“Have you fired her? Don’t come to this hearing room when Israel has been invaded and Jewish students are barricaded in libraries in this country and cannot be escorted out because they are threatened for their lives. You have employees who are celebrating genocide and you are saying it’s despicable for me to ask the question?” said Hawley.

DHS Sec. Mayorkas defends a DHS employee who posted — on October 7th — “F–k Apartheid Israel and any Jew that supports [Israel]” and asked if Israel was “ready for [their] downfall” pic.twitter.com/yKy5qY2qT2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 31, 2023

MUST WATCH: On October 7, a DHS employee posted an image of a Hamas paraglider with a machine gun flying into Israel. Sen. @HawleyMO: “What have you done about this?” MAYORKAS: “To suggest that that is emblematic of the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security is… pic.twitter.com/AekPZEYhOy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 31, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, instead of terminating Ali’s employment, the DHS had placed her on administrative leave. DHS spokesman Matthew Bourke confirmed this in an email to the Washington Examiner’s Gabe Kaminsky, stating, “This individual has been placed on administrative leave.”

Bourke further spoke with Newsweek to confirm the decision but did not provide additional details on the duration of the leave or potential disciplinary measures.

In a statement, Bourke asserted, “USCIS strongly condemns antisemitism and the use of violent rhetoric in any form. USCIS employees are held to high ethical standards both on and off duty, including their presence on social media. Any violation of these standards is taken seriously by the agency.”