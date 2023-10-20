SAD TROMBONE: Hate Crime Hoaxer Jussie Smollett Enters Rehab

Actor and hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett has entered rehab.

Smollett is currently appealing his case in Chicago for lying about being attacked by Trump supporters after midnight in the freezing cold in an almost purely Democrat city. Is he trying to garner sympathy?

Of course, it is possible that Smollett has resorted to substance abuse, knowing that his career is, for the most part, over.

"Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years. He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps," a representative for Smollett told TMZ. The representative added that the Empire actor is in an outpatient program at the facility.

“Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years. He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps,” a rep for the disgraced actor told the outlet. That’s a hell of a quote. Staging a hate crime to ignite racial tension in America, getting caught, then getting convicted, having your reputation and career destroyed and becoming a joke could certainly result in “an extremely difficult past few years.” Smollett lying about Donald Trump supporters attempting to attack is right up there with the dumbest hoaxes the public has ever seen. However, some hoaxes like Bigfoot are funny. Smollett purposely lied in order to spin up racial division in America. It was a truly awful thing to do, and there shouldn’t be any pity for him.

It’s important to remember that this is all by Smollett’s own doing. He had a pretty good acting career going, but that wasn’t good enough for him. He wanted to be a darling of the left and smeared fellow Americans with a lie in order to do it.