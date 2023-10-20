Report: Terrorists Drugged Themselves to Commit Atrocities Against Civilians

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Took stimulant previously found to be used by ISIS

The atrocities that were committed by the terrorists of Hamas against innocent Israeli civilians during its attack on Oct. 7, in which some 1,300 died, have been documented widely already.

Families burned alive, victims’ bodies fused together in death by the flames, evidence of torture, the dead so mutilated they have to be identified by DNA.

Babies beheaded!

Commentators have cited the absence of such atrocities since the Holocaust.

Now a report in the Jerusalem Post charges that a drug has been found that the Hamas terrorists took “to help them slaughter Israelis.”

“Hamas terrorists who carried out a surprise attack on October 7 were found to be under the influence of Captagon, a synthetic amphetamine-type stimulant that has been clandestinely produced in southern Europe and trafficked through Turkey to the consumer markets on the Arabian Peninsula, as reported by Nir Dvori of Channel 12,” the publication explained.

The pills were found in the pockets of the terrorists who died.

It described the stimulant as the “cocaine for the poor,” and the report charges it allowed Hamas members “to commit heinous acts with a sense of calmness and indifference.”

Further, the report said the drug kept the terrorists “highly alert” for lengthy time periods and suppressed their appetite.

It previously was found to have been in the systems of ISIS terrorists “to suppress fear” when they carried out their operations, the report said.

It reported, “Captagon belongs to the amphetamine family and was initially developed to address attention disorders, narcolepsy, and depression. Despite its highly addictive nature and potential for inducing psychotic reactions, it continues to enjoy popularity in the Middle East due to its affordability and ease of manufacturing.”

Its production and sale reportedly had become a source of revenue for ISIS in Syria, and the profits from the drug, estimated at $3.5 billion for Syria in 2020, “exceed those gained from legitimate exports,” the Post report said.

Experts told the Post that consumption in Saudi Arabia alone is 600 million pills a year, with a market value of up to $12 billion, but seizures also have been reported in Greece, Malaysia, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Dubai and Italy.

