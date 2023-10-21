REPORT: Rep. Kevin Hern Who is Running for House Speaker Reportedly Profiting Significantly from Ongoing Wars in Ukraine and Israel Per His Stock Holdings

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article represents the reported actions and financial holdings of Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla. While the representative has made no illegal moves, it raises ethical questions.

Screenshot: Unusual Whales

Rep. Jim Jordan has failed to secure enough support to become the Speaker Designate after RINOS stabbed him in the back, another contender has emerged—Rep. Kevin Hern.

In a statement, Hern, who sat on the Committee on Ways and Means, stated that the party “must unify and do it fast,” presenting himself as the solution for this unification. However, this bid comes under scrutiny as revelations regarding Rep. Hern’s stock holdings, which have reportedly profited substantially from ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, raise ethical questions.

In a recent social media post, Rep. Kevin Hern made his pitch clear, saying, “We need a different type of leader who has a proven track record of success, which is why I’m running for Speaker of the House.”

While the Republican Party seeks fresh faces to represent them, Rep. Hern’s ambition for leadership comes under immediate scrutiny due to his reported financial gains from ongoing international conflicts.

According to Unusual Whales, a platform focused on providing financial tools and market analysis, Rep. Kevin Hern appears to benefit the most from the current wars in Ukraine and Israel based on his stock holdings.

A report from the company claims that Hern has a pattern of buying military stocks before major news events. For example, in August 2021, he invested in Lockheed Martin ($LMT). Just two weeks later, the aerospace company won a $10.9 billion Air Force contract. The timing and the nature of these purchases have led to a wave of questions about the ethical implications of such moves.

Furthermore, Rep. Hern has also purchased stocks in companies like FS KKR Capital Corp. ($FSK), which lobbied Congress on taxation and Internal Revenue Code matters. Hern supported their efforts and reportedly made a 33.2% profit at the time of selling.

Last month, he bought stocks in Raytheon ($RTX), a weapons manufacturer, right before tensions escalated in the Middle East conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Hern reportedly also bought energy stocks, such as NextEra Energy Inc ($NEE), Exxon Mobil Corp ($XOM), Pioneer Natural Resources Co ($PXD), and Devon Energy Corp ($DVN).

According to Unusual Whales, “Kevin Hern, like numerous in Congress, have financial conflicts beyond their stock holdings. They also receive tons of lobbying from military companies and PAC donations. Dark money is difficult to track.”

Below is Rep. Hern’s trade history:

Screenshot: Unusual Whales

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Rep. Kevin Hern’s office for comment regarding his stock holdings but has not received a response as of the time of this publication.

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

