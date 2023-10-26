“All Clear” Message Sent Following Report of Active Shooter at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey

An “all clear” message was posted nearly an hour after Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, New Jersey ordered a lockdown in response to a report of an active shooter on base. All personnel were reported to be “safe” after what appear to have been an incorrect report.

“UPDATE UPDATE UPDATE ALL CLEAR JBMDL IS NO LONGER UNDER A LOCKDOWN CONDITION, WE HAVE CONFIRMED ALL MEMBERS OF JBMDL ARE SAFE. We appreciate the public’s continued support”

Earlier posts on the base’s social media accounts:

“LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORTED ON JBMDL BLDG 5231. ALL PERSONNEL ARE TO LOCKDOWN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.ALL PERSONNEL OUTDOORS SHOULD TAKE COVER.”

The same message was posted on Facebook at 2:58 p.m. EDT.

The posting at Facebook was updated to read, “UPDATE UPDATE UPDATE JBMDL is no longer under lockdown condition. We received notification of an active shooter on the joint base. After investigating the incident, it was found that there was no active shooter. We appreciate the public’s concern and thank you for your continued support.”