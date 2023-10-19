Rep. Mike Bost ‘Almost Lunged At’ Matt Gaetz in Closed-Door Republican Conference on House Speaker Vote

by

Rep. Paulina Luna on Thursday said someone tried to fight Rep. Matt Gaetz during the closed-door Republican conference.

Republicans held a closed-door meeting on the House Speaker vote Thursday morning.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker earlier this month in a 216-210 vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a Motion to Vacate the Chair. 8 Republicans voted to oust McCarthy: Biggs, Buck, Burchett, Crane, Gaetz, Good, Mace, and Rosendale.

McCarthy told reporters he had a fiery exchange with his ouster Matt Gaetz during Thursday’s closed-door meeting with Republicans.

“I was at the mic and I was speaking and Matt Gaetz tried to interrupt and I told him to sit down and he sat down,” McCarthy said blasting Gaetz and the ‘crazy eights’ who voted to oust him.

McCarthy continued, “No, I told him to sit down. I think the entire conference screamed at him.”

According to reports, Rep. Mike Bost “almost lunged at” Gaetz after McCarthy screamed at the Florida lawmaker to sit down.

Bost reportedly apologized to Gaetz.

In January Mike Bost got up and screamed at Gaetz during the opening of the 118th Congress and 12th vote for Speaker.

WATCH:

Rep. Mike Rogers also lunged at Matt Gaetz in January.


Mike Rogers in January

WATCH:

Reporters confronted Matt Gaetz about his exchange with McCarthy. Gaetz also said he doesn’t support giving McHenry power.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.