Rep. Mike Bost ‘Almost Lunged At’ Matt Gaetz in Closed-Door Republican Conference on House Speaker Vote

Rep. Paulina Luna on Thursday said someone tried to fight Rep. Matt Gaetz during the closed-door Republican conference.

Someone tried to fight Gaetz in conference. — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) October 19, 2023

Republicans held a closed-door meeting on the House Speaker vote Thursday morning.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker earlier this month in a 216-210 vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a Motion to Vacate the Chair. 8 Republicans voted to oust McCarthy: Biggs, Buck, Burchett, Crane, Gaetz, Good, Mace, and Rosendale.

McCarthy told reporters he had a fiery exchange with his ouster Matt Gaetz during Thursday’s closed-door meeting with Republicans.

“I was at the mic and I was speaking and Matt Gaetz tried to interrupt and I told him to sit down and he sat down,” McCarthy said blasting Gaetz and the ‘crazy eights’ who voted to oust him.

McCarthy continued, “No, I told him to sit down. I think the entire conference screamed at him.”

According to reports, Rep. Mike Bost “almost lunged at” Gaetz after McCarthy screamed at the Florida lawmaker to sit down.

Bost reportedly apologized to Gaetz.

Per a source in the room, McCarthy screamed at Matt Gaetz to sit down when he went to the mics, with the source saying Rep. Bost “almost lunging at him.” — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) October 19, 2023

In January Mike Bost got up and screamed at Gaetz during the opening of the 118th Congress and 12th vote for Speaker.

Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL) got up and screamed at Matt Gaetz as he tore into McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/JBlzvnHPIE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 6, 2023

Rep. Mike Rogers also lunged at Matt Gaetz in January.



Mike Rogers in January

Mike Rogers lunged at Matt Gaetz. This behavior is unacceptable for a member of Congress much less a member of Congress in a leadership position. pic.twitter.com/eIeV7JXH6l — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) January 7, 2023

Reporters confronted Matt Gaetz about his exchange with McCarthy. Gaetz also said he doesn’t support giving McHenry power.

