Rep. Greg Murphy Blocks Nancy Mace on Social Media After Her Bold Move to Oust Kevin McCarthy: “Too Many Men Here with No Balls”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Rep. Greg (R-NC) Murphy engaged in a war of words over leadership in the House.

Nancy Mace was one of the lawmakers who voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

Mace, who was critical of McCarthy’s leadership and his recent deal-making with Democrats, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her concerns. “We should not go home until we have a Speaker,” she wrote.

Rep. Greg Murphy blasted Mace for her stance.

“How about apologizing for causing this mess?” Murphy retorted.

The Congressman, who has been a surgeon for 35 years, added, “I have been blessed to be a surgeon for 35 years and saved thousands of lives both here and abroad. Oh, I got ’em. And they are real…”

Mace attempted to respond to Murphy’s comments but found herself blocked by the Congressman on the social media platform.

“If you want to vote against the people who elected you that’s on you, Rep.Greg Murphy, but I’m gonna stand with them, not Washington,” Mace wrote.

She added, “(For context. Tried to reply but he blocked me after posting this. What a [p*ssy]).

Mace took a screenshot of the block and posted it, writing, “This is exactly what’s wrong with this place – too many men here with no balls…”