RED PILLED: Left Wing ‘Young Turks’ Co-Host Blasts Destructive Progressive Policies in California: ‘No One is Safe, Everyone’s Angry’ (VIDEO)

Ana Kasparian, who is best known for co-hosting the progressive ‘Young Turks’ show, recently appeared on the Patrick Bet-David podcast and slammed the progressive policies that are dragging down California.

Kasparian took specific aim at crime-ridden San Francisco and said that if you go there your car will be broken into and you will be robbed.

She also singled out the non-profit industry that has grown around the issue of homelessness, which pays executives huge salaries while not solving the problem.

Kasparian seems to think more government regulation will solve these problems, so she is not necessarily becoming a conservative, but at least she is acknowledging the problems.

FOX News reports:

Progressive commentator calls out San Francisco as ‘terrifying’ ‘nightmare’: ‘You’re going to get robbed’ Progressive political commentator Ana Kasparian pulled no punches in her assessment of how bad liberal mecca San Francisco has become thanks to rising crime, homelessness, and Democrat policies. During the latest episode of businessman and commentator Patrick Bet-David’s podcast, the “Young Turks” co-host called the California city a “nightmare” and warned visitors, “Your car’s going to get broken into, okay? You’re going to get robbed.” The conversation began with Bet-David bringing up Kasparian’s X post from last month in which she claimed, “California is *without question* a shit show under Newsom. But I guess propping up proven failures is what the Democratic Party excels at these days.”… She took aim at Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., and the state government, stating, “So, Gavin Newsom and the current Democratic legislature in the state of California have engaged in this trend of decriminalizing everything and refusing to regulate things.” She mentioned that the state government has done this with prostitution, for example. “No one is safe, everyone’s angry, and you see all sorts of terrible stuff happening right there in broad daylight in the middle of the street.” “They did the same thing with drugs,” she continued, adding, “So what do you see in California? A bunch of people shooting up, OK? And smoking crack all over the place.”

Watch the video below:

“Experiencing what I’ve seen on the ground in California has made me question a lot about left wing ideology.” Ana Kasparian blasts Gavin Newsom for the rampant crime in California on @patrickbetdavid Podcast. pic.twitter.com/BhifBxEbRP — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 26, 2023

Kasparian is a little bit like Bill Maher. They are both so close to getting it. If they could just let go of their blind loyalty to the Democrats.