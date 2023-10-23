Rapper 50 Cent Blasts Biden For Vacationing on Beach: “Get the F*ck Up We in Trouble”

Rapper and business mogul 50 Cent is not happy about Biden vacationing at a time when the world is extremely volatile.

Curtis Jackson, who goes by the stage name 50 Cent, took to Instagram and posted a picture of Joe Biden sprawling out in a beach chair at Rehoboth Beach.

Along with the picture, Jackson wrote, “Hey Joe, get the f*ck up, we’re in trouble man!”

50 Cent reacts to Joe Biden spending the weekend at the beach: pic.twitter.com/eTMp7fH3NO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 22, 2023

Per The Daily Caller:

Joe Biden is an utter fool — don’t take it from me, just ask 50 Cent. Real name Curtis Jackson, the megastar rapper and entrepreneur blasted President Joe Biden on social media Sunday for being on yet another vacation while the globe is whirlpooling down the toilet. Taking to Instagram, Jackson posted a photo of both Uncle Joe and First Lady Jill Biden chillin’ on Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. “hey Joe get the fvck up, we in trouble man!” captioned Biden.

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent took a jab at Joe Biden.

Back in 2020, he took to Instagram and called out Biden for his tax plans.

The artist of the hit song “Candy Shop” posted on Instagram a graphic that revealed how much taxpayers earning more than $400,000 would pay in taxes if Joe Biden were to be elected in 2020.

He captioned the graphic by writing, “WHAT THE F—-! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT.”

