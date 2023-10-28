Radical California Dem Candidate in Critical Swing District BRAGS About Prosecuting January 6th Protesters – Gets Destroyed So Badly that He Limits Replies on His X/Twitter Account (VIDEO)

A far-left California Democrat running in a critical swing district has made locking up January 6th protesters a key part of his campaign message, and conservatives are not happy.

Prosecutor Will Rollins is seeking a rematch against California Republican Congressman Rep. Ken Calvert in California’s 41st Congressional District, which is critical to both parties’ hopes of winning the house. Calvert fought off Rollins by less than five percentage points back in 2022.

On Wednesday, Rollins put a post and accompanying video on X/Twitter bragging about prosecuting these Trump supporters, which included grandmas and veterans who were just exercising their First Amendment rights on that fateful day.

“My name is Will Rollins,” the radical leftist writes. “ I am a former national security prosecutor who helped prosecute January 6th defendants.”

“This is my story, and it’s why I’m running for Congress.”

He repeats this boast in his video as well.

We’ve watched as people have become angrier and more violent as they’ve heard similar conspiracy theories and QAnon lies ripple across social media and then echo on Fox News.

I saw the same thing when I helped prosecute people who attacked the U.S Capitol on January 6th.

WATCH:

Conservatives furiously responded to Rollins’ tyrannical brag and destroyed him so badly he ended up limiting the replies on X/Twitter.

LOOK (click the Rollins portion of the post below):

Here were some of the most brutal responses:

Owning a vile, authoritarian leftist like Rollins on social media is well-deserved, no doubt. But it will take far more arduous work to keep him out of Congress because his fellow Democrats will pull out all the stops to ensure a victory.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

