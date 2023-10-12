PURE EVIL: Muslim Women in London Rip Down Posters of the 200 Missing Israelis Following Saturday’s Hamas Massacre of Jews (VIDEO)

This is not Kabul or Tehran – This is London.

Muslim women were filmed ripping down photos and signs of missing Israelis following Saturday’s Hamas massacre of Jews.

They support the massacre.

There are over 200 Jews who were kidnapped by Hamas killers on Saturday and brought to Gaza including elderly women, children, and young adults.

RAIR Foundation:

Hundreds of volunteers, a coalition of Israeli and British Jews, have joined forces in a flyposting campaign to bring to light the faces of the innocent men, women, and children abducted by Hamas terrorists this past Saturday. However, these posters have elicited vehement outrage from pro-Hamas terror supporters, including Sharia-adherent women. In a disturbing video, the Islamic supremacist’s supporters can be seen tearing down the posters. Over 200 individuals, including infants, children, and elderly citizens, have been taken hostage and are currently being held in Gaza. Each flyer prominently features the hostages’ faces and their names, emblazoned with the stark label “Kidnapped.” Volunteers gather at designated locations and receive instructions on different areas of London where they can post these hundreds of flyers. The city has been subdivided into 45 distinct regions to reach a broader audience, deliberately excluding Jewish neighborhoods. The primary aim is to convey the message to non-Jewish residents of London. Every volunteer involved in poster distribution expressed their unwavering commitment to physically display the posters and disseminate the plight of these hostages through various social media platforms.

Via Stop Antisemitism.