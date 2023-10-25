Pres. Trump Congratulates New House Speaker Mike Johnson – “He Will Be a Great Speaker of the House”

On Wednesday following his sham civil trial in New York, former President Trump offered his hearty congratulations to Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson, the newly elected Speaker of the House.

“Just want to congratulate Mike Johnson,” Trump told reporters.

“He will be a great speaker of the House, and we were very happy to help. I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a tremendous leader and comes from a wonderful place, Louisiana.”

“He is going to be he’s going to make us all proud. So at this time yesterday, nobody was thinking of Mike, and then we put out the word and now was the speaker of the House. So I want to just thank all of the supporters that I have. And I want to thank all of the supporters that Mike has. And again, you’ll be a great speaker. I think you’re going to be very proud of him.”

WATCH:

President Trump congratulates newly elected House Speaker @RepMikeJohnson. pic.twitter.com/HPIxEJaqoN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 25, 2023

Earlier today, Trump had sent out a message urging Republicans to back Johnson, stating, “GET IT DONE, FAST!” The call to action reverberated throughout conservative circles, and many view it as a crucial factor that pushed Johnson over the finish line.

Below is Trump’s full statement: