Pentagon Warns Congress That it’s Running Low on Cash to Replace the Weapons We’ve Sent to Ukraine

The Pentagon is warning Congress that they’re worried about being able to replace the weapons that we have sent to Ukraine. This is alarming news.

Biden and the uniparty have given Ukraine mountains of cash and weapons and in the process, they have put our national security at risk.

This makes absolutely no sense.

BREAKING: Pentagon is warning Congress that it is running low on money to replace weapons the U.S. has sent to Ukraine and has already been forced to slow down resupplying some troops – AP pic.twitter.com/mRl76fN3Fp — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 2, 2023

From the Associated Press:

The Pentagon warns Congress it is running low on money to replace weapons sent to Ukraine The Pentagon is warning Congress that it is running low on money to replace weapons the U.S. has sent to Ukraine and has already been forced to slow down resupplying some troops, according to a letter sent to congressional leaders. The letter, obtained by The Associated Press, urges Congress to replenish funding for Ukraine. Congress averted a government shutdown by passing a short-term funding bill over the weekend, but the measure dropped all assistance for Ukraine in the battle against Russia. Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord told House and Senate leaders there is $1.6 billion left of the $25.9 billion Congress provided to replenish U.S. military stocks that have been flowing to Ukraine. The weapons include millions of rounds of artillery, rockets and missiles critical to Ukraine’s counteroffensive aimed at taking back territory gained by Russia in the war… “We have already been forced to slow down the replenishment of our own forces to hedge against an uncertain funding future,” McCord said in the letter. “Failure to replenish our military services on a timely basis could harm our military’s readiness.”

Running low on money after giving our military equipment to Ukraine. We are committing suicide! This needs to end! https://t.co/huPqbz0YUE — Oreo Express Normal/Not Mentally Ill (@OreoExpress) October 2, 2023

This is insanity. Why are we putting ourselves at such risk?