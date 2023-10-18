Pelosi Launches Vicious Attack on Jim Jordan, Calls Speaker Vote an “Assault on Democracy” (VIDEO)

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a vicious attack on Chairman Jim Jordan Wednesday afternoon.

Pelosi said the Republican lawmakers voting on a new permanent House Speaker was an assault on our democracy.

“Today and yesterday, that was an assault on our democracy,” Pelosi said of the Speaker votes this week. “As Jim Jordan assaulted our democracy on January 6.”

Nancy Pelosi says of GOP House members voting for a new Speaker: “Today and yesterday, that was an assault on our democracy.” pic.twitter.com/5yDXWrgw1B — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 18, 2023

Jim Jordan failed to secure the 217 votes to win the gavel on the first ballot on Tuesday.

Twenty GOP representatives voted against Jim Jordan, a staunch conservative and Trump supporter.

Round two of the floor vote for House Speaker took place Wednesday morning and Chairman Jordan fell short again. This time 22 Republicans voted against Jordan.

The House adjourned on Wednesday afternoon and the next vote for Speaker will be on Thursday.

No word from Pelosi on the hundreds of rabid far-left protesters who stormed the Capitol and shut down the Rotunda.

Screaming leftists entered the US Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to coerce lawmakers to demand a ceasefire in Gaza after Rashida Tlaib whipped up the crowd.

Tlaib lied about the strike on the hospital in Gaza. 500 people did not die on Tuesday. A Palestinian rocket hit the parking lot of the hospital.

Democrat Tlaib whipped up the crowd and incited an insurrection.

WATCH: @rashidatlaib incited a pro-Hamas insurrection inside the US Capitol today. She is telling Palestinians to fight back. She needs to be removed from Congress. Who in @HouseGOP⁩ has the balls to censure this terrorist before she incites more terrorist violence in the US? pic.twitter.com/sd38JACVoR — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 18, 2023

Screaming protesters took over the Rotunda.

HAPPENING NOW: Capitol Police rip down signs in the Rotunda, trying to control the anti-Israel protest. pic.twitter.com/fQF1raJCaQ — Anthony Hughes OAN (@CallMeAntwan) October 18, 2023

Not a word from Nancy Pelosi on Rashida Tlaib inciting an insurrection.