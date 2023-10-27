Outrageous: THOUSANDS of Hamas Supporters Utter Disgusting Chants in Support of Terrorist Organization and TORCH American Flag During Massive Protest in New York City (VIDEO)

New York, New York – Thousands pro-Hamas activists poured onto the streets Thursday afternoon near City Hall in New York City and uttered disgusting chants in support of the Islamist terror organization. Afterwards, they set an American flag ablaze.

As the Daily Mail reported, an astounding 3,000 supporters of terrorism marched from Wall Street to City Hall at roughly 5:30 P.M. Within Our Lifetime, which been advocating for the so called “Palestinian cause” since 2015, organized the vile protest.

The scumbags screamed several disgusting chants in support of Hamas and advocating Israel’s destruction while there. The first two are textbook Hamas cries for wiping the Jewish state off the face of the earth:

From the river to sea Palestine will be free! We will free Palestine and Palestine will be free! Israel bombs and USA pays, how many kids did they kill today.

They also slammed Joe Biden and New York City Mayor Eric Adams as well for refusing to side with Hamas, ironically accusing them of supporting genocide.

Genocide Joe has got to go! Eric Adams, you can’t hide, you support genocide!

Multiple protesters were seen climbing onto the scaffolding outside City Hall and hanging Palestinian flags on it. They somehow managed to not fall to the ground.

They also left nasty graffiti reading “F*** the IDF” and “Free Palestine.”

The worst action by the protesters at the location, however, was when some of them decided to burn an American flag to a crisp.

WATCH:

The Daily Mail reports the terror sympathizers then marched to different parts of Manhattan and reached Washington Square Park at around 9pm.

The sickening protest comes less than three weeks after Hamas launched a terror attack on the Jewish State which has claimed the lives of at least 1,400 Israelis, most of whom were helpless civilians.

The protesters plan to flood the streets of New York City again on Saturday, this time in Brooklyn.