Our Nation’s Capital: CVS Drug Store Twenty Blocks from White House Has Bare Shelves From Child Shoplifting Mobs Who Routinely Loot Store Before and After School (Video)

A CVS drug store in Northwest Washington, D.C. located in the Columbia Heights neighborhood about twenty blocks north of the White House is being routinely looted by mobs of forty-five or more school children and others to the point that the store just has mostly bare shelves in aisle after aisle. Fox affiliate WTTG-TV reported that children steal and destroy merchandise before and after school, as well as late at night, while others steal items that apparently end up being sold by nearby street vendors as part of a crime ring that plans robberies around the store’s delivery times for products to steal.

The store is located at 3031 14th St. NW, near Irving St.

The WTTG news crew witnessed school children looting the store, but did not air any video of the thieves. The report does show the store to be largely empty of merchandise and customers. When asked what gets stolen the most, an employee reportedly laughed and said. “everything.” The store has one security guard on duty. Local residents interviewed for the report gave the typical liberal ‘it’s bad, but those poor people’ response that is killing Democrat-run cities.

Short version:

CVS store shelves bare as thieves in DC plan robberies around delivery times, workers say https://t.co/O4YMnhroYZ pic.twitter.com/ZnryH8IpeV — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) October 4, 2023

A Giant food store in Southeast Washington is under similar siege from shoplifters. The store is cutting back on selling national brand items in an effort to reduce the out of control thefts.

Michelle Obama, a D.C. resident, has been silent on the rampant thievery in our nation’s capital, even though she led a campaign when first lady to pressure businesses to open stores in poor, crime ridden neighborhoods that had become so-called food deserts. The unchecked looting threatens to return those neighborhoods to the way they were before the failed government intervention.

Obama White House video from 2010: