Oopsie. Protesters in India Carry Italian Flags During March for Gaza (Video)

by

Oopsie. Protesters in the Kerala region of India held a protest this week in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

This is after Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel two weeks ago, killed 1,300 innocent Jews, and took another 200 hostage.

Hamas murdered pregnant women and gunned down young adults fleeing a concert.

The protesters in India weren’t sure about which flag to use so they carried the Italian flag.

Via Midnight Rider.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.