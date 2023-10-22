Oopsie. Protesters in India Carry Italian Flags During March for Gaza (Video)

Oopsie. Protesters in the Kerala region of India held a protest this week in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

This is after Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel two weeks ago, killed 1,300 innocent Jews, and took another 200 hostage.

Hamas murdered pregnant women and gunned down young adults fleeing a concert.

The protesters in India weren’t sure about which flag to use so they carried the Italian flag.

Via Midnight Rider.

