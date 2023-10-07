NYC Whole Foods Employee Brutally Beaten By Man With Long Rap Sheet – Previously Busted 8 Times For Assault and Theft

A woman who worked at Whole Foods in New York City was brutally beaten by a psychotic violent repeat offender on Thursday.

The victim, a 49-year-old woman, was struck with a bottle and was injured so badly, that she still has glass in her body that needs to be extracted. The man who allegedly committed the assault was repeat offender Michael Howell, 32 years old.

Howell is accused of assaulting three people. He first attacked a 23-year-old man outside of the Whole Foods with a bottle. He then attacked the 49-year-old woman on the second floor of the store and ended his violent attacks with an assault on a 55-year-old woman on a train. He was arrested shortly after.

According to police, all three victims were hospitalized and stable.

New York Post reported:

The maniac who went on a violent rampage starting at a Whole Foods across from Bryant Park on Thursday was busted at least eight previous times, most recently in late August, law-enforcement sources said Friday. Michael Howell, 32 — whose alleged unprovoked attack with a glass bottle caused mayhem and bloodshed during the evening rush — appeared dazed as cops led him out of Midtown Precinct South in Manhattan on Friday and into the back of a squad car to head to court for his arraignment. He was ordered held on $150,000 bail at the Friday night hearing. The Manhattan man is charged with three counts of felony assault stemming from the rampage, which began outside the Whole Foods Market in Midtown across from the popular park and ended when he was nabbed after bashing a woman over the head on a train, police said.

The New York Post said that according to police sources, Howell has an extensive criminal history which goes back to 2014 for a DWI. He was arrested in 2019 for petty larceny. Most recently, before the bottle attacks, he was arrested for thefts and a previous assault in August.

As tragic as these events are, it is no surprise that this could happen in New York City. The leftist policies of Soros-funded prosecutors like Alvin Bragg are clearly to blame and directly contribute to this kind of Mayhem.

The female victim is still pulling glass out of her body, according to The New York Post.