Nikki Haley Argues to Bring One Million Hamas Supporting Palestinians to the US from Gaza – Where Over 68% of Population Supports Terror Strikes on Israel

Over the weekend Florida Governor Ron DeSantis argued that the US should not be absorbing the one million Palestinians who may be displaced in their latest war against Israel.

Ten days ago now, Hamas fighters stormed across the border of Israel and slaughtered 1,300 innocent Jews. It was the largest slaughter of Jews since World War II. Over 200 innocent people were then taken hostage by the barbarians and taken back to Gaza. Hamas killed or is holding hostages from 41 countries, many who were young adults at a dance party.

Governor DeSantis said we should not absorb this population inside the US.

The Marxist Squad called to take in one million Palestinians. Nikki Haley agrees.

Haley joined Jake Tapper to promote the idea.

Nikki Haley: You gotta understand, whether we’re talking about Gazans and Palestinians, all of them, you know, you got half of them at the time I was there didn’t want to be under Hamas’s rule. They didn’t want to have terrorists oversee them. They knew that they were living a terrible life because of Hamas. Yeah, the other half supported Hamas and wanted to be a part of that. We see that with Iran too. The Iranian people don’t want to be under that Iranian regime… There are so many of these people who want to be free from this terrorist rule. They want to be free from all of that. And Americans have always been sympathetic to the fact that you can separate civilians from terrorists and that is what we have to do.”

JUST IN: Nikki Haley endorses plan to house up to 1,000,000 Palestinians from Gaza. "There are so many of these people who want to be free from this terrorist rule. They want to be free from all of that." THOUGHTS? pic.twitter.com/2crXQP5SmC — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 17, 2023

Nikki truly is one of the most overrated Republican politicians in America today.

And she has no idea what she’s talking about.

Polling in Gaza has found that from 68% to 89% of Palestinians support terror attacks on Israel and Jews.

A poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Public Opinion (PCPO) back in 2014 found that 89% of Palestinians support terror attacks against Israel. That is quite a majority.

The poll results are:

(88.9%) support the firing of rockets from Gaza at Israel.

(75.4%) believe that the deterrence of the Palestinian Resistance has increased.

(61.2%) of the Palestinians oppose the deployment of UN-multi-national forces in Gaza Strip.

(54.0%) are satisfied with the performance of Palestine-president “Abu Mazen.”

(64.7%) rated the stances of the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as “negative.”

(58.1%) are content with the ICRC performance, (71.2 %) with that of the UNRWA.

Another poll in 2021 found that 68% of Palestinians support continued attacks on Israel.

Today, the American left is calling on the United States to take in one million Palestinian refugees from Gaza.

Democrats, led by members of the “Squad,” are advocating for the U.S. to open its doors to Palestinian refugees from Gaza. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a New York member of the Socialist-Democratic “Squad,” stated that the U.S. should be prepared to welcome refugees from Palestine while being careful to vet and not allow members of Hamas.

And on your birthday, I'll take a moment to highlight that you're an anti-Israel, and you and your squad have expressed support for Hamas, which is a terrorist group. How can any Democrat welcome a Hamas supporter into their party? pic.twitter.com/ixUdycGnpa — Gianni (@giannipov) October 14, 2023

