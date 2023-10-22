Woman in New York Is the latest Jew-Hater Caught On Camera Tearing Down Posters Of Innocent Israeli Hostages

An unidentified woman in Brooklyn this past week tore down posters of Israeli hostages.

This area of Brooklyn has a large population of Orthodox Jews. The woman is seen taking down the flyers one at a time and is confronted by a man who asks her: “Hey, hey, what are you doing?” Without acknowledging him, she continues to tear down the flyers, crumbles them, and discards them on the ground.

After telling the woman of the innocence of these hostages, she condescendingly replies to him: “Yeah, they’re innocent.” She eventually becomes frustrated with the man and aggressively puts the papers in front of his camera and walks away with the man she is with.

She continued tearing down more flyers even though he kept telling her these people were innocent. There have been numerous instances like this in New York.

New York Post reported:

New York Post reported:

These are just a few of the numerous anti-Semitic instances that are occurring in our nation and abroad. The callous response to innocent lives lost and the hostages that were taken is a tragic reality of the condition of one’s heart.

Earlier this week, The Gateway Pundit reported at NYU a student who was tearing down posters of hostages taken by Hamas.

On Monday, several people were caught on video tearing down dozens of posters displayed on NYU’s campus showing pictures of hostages taken by Hamas after the terrorist attacks on Israel.