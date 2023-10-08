New York City Subway Mass Shooter Frank James Sentenced to Life in Prison For 2022 Terrorist Attack

A man who went on a shooting rampage in a Brooklyn subway in April of 2022 was sentenced Thursday to life in prison. Frank James, 64, was given 10 life sentences plus 10 years for the terrorist attack that left 10 people wounded.

He had pretended to be a construction worker while entering the subway. He then released smoke bombs and started to fire his gun randomly. The end result was that 10 people were shot.

He gave a watered down apology in court and blamed inadequate mental health services. In addition to that, his lawyer asked for an 18 year sentence. The judge disagreed and James was given life in prison.

CBS News reported:

NEW YORK — The man responsible for the mass shooting in a Brooklyn subway last year will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Frank James, who earlier this year pleaded guilty to terrorism charges, received 10 life sentences plus 10 years on Thursday for opening fire during the morning rush on April 12, 2022. Ten people were wounded. James apologized to the victims, explaining that what he did was to draw attention to mental health services he received over the years that he felt were inadequate. “They in no way deserved to have what happened to them,” the 64-year-old said.

Some of the victims spoke in the courtroom while discussing their fear of riding a subway in the future. One victim even purchased an e-bike to avoid the need to rely on the subway for their commute.

The Gateway Pundit had reported on Frank James in 2022 after he had violently attacked innocent people in the subway.

Frank James was a black nationalist and posted several videos on the oppression of black people.

James was also previously on the FBI terrorist radar until 2019. Then they stopped watching him.