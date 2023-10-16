New York City Public School Teacher Shares Image Of Hamas Paragliders, Calls Attack “Successful Military Campaign”

A New York City public school teacher expressed public support for Hamas terrorists and their violent attack of innocent Israeli citizens.

Mohammad Jehad Ahmad, who is a high school teacher at Gotham Tech, put an image of a Hamas paraglider and said “I stand with Palestine” on his Facebook cover picture.

The same depraved image was used by a Black Lives Matter chapter. Not surprising.

Fox News reported:

A New York City public school teacher expressed support for the Hamas terrorist organization and its assault on Israeli civilians that included the murder of more than 1,300 people and at least 150 kidnappings, then repeatedly doubled down on the position. Mohammad Jehad Ahmad, who teaches at Gotham Tech High School, according to his LinkedIn profile, changed his Facebook cover photo to an image of a person paragliding with a Palestinian flag attached to the parachute with “I stand with Palestine” written beneath, according to a screenshot flagged on X, formerly Twitter, by user Justin Spiro. The same image, also widely shared by a Black Lives Matter chapter after Hamas’ surprise attack last weekend, references how terrorists descended onto Israeli communities with parachutes and gliders, killing hundreds of people and taking civilian hostages.

After a social worker had called him out online for his online behavior and showed concern for Jewish students, Jehad Hamad responded with an anti-Semitic rant and hatred toward Israel referring to them being terrorists and “a settler colony that was invented.”

It didn’t appear that he was disciplined or fired for his horrific rants.

Islamic terrorism has been an ongoing threat for years. When a major attack happens and we see people in the United States supporting Hamas, our country is in a dangerous place.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported about the world wide threat for Jihad that took place last week.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has ordered all its officers to report for duty in uniform starting last Friday. The directive comes in response to a call for global demonstrations in support of Palestinians by Khaled Meshaal, the former leader of Hamas.