NEW: Teen Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Philly Police Officer

Courtesy of Steve Keeley Fox 29

An arrest was made on Monday in connection with a Philly police officer who was murdered and another officer who was injured last Thursday.

Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez, 18, is one of four suspects involved in the murder of police officer Richard Mendez, who was 50 years old. Another police officer, Raul Ortiz, was injured at the scene.

The shooting murder happened on Thursday at Philadelphia International Airport in a parking garage in the vicinity of terminal D. It began when the officers suspected a vehicle was broken into. Deputy Frank Vanore believed the officers were ambushed from behind while pursuing another suspect who was fleeing from them.

Fox 29 reported:

PHILADELPHIA – Authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting at Philadelphia International Airport that killed and officer and wounded another.

Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez, 18, was taken into custody early Monday morning near Cherry Hill on murder charges in the shooting death of Officer Richard Mendez.

Police believe Martinez-Fernandez was among four suspects involved in the deadly shooting that also injured Officer Raul Ortiz and killed a suspect Jesús Hernán Madera Durán.

A massive police force responded to Philadelphia International Airport Thursday for reports of two officers shot in the parking garage near airport terminal D.


Courtesy of Steve Keeley Fox 29 / Fallen Officer Richard Mendez

The suspects fled the scene in a stolen black Dodge Durango by breaking through an airport gate.

The following video shows the Dodge Durango in front of the hospital as the cold-hearted suspects drop off their gravely wounded accomplice on the ground near an ambulance and take off.

Watch:

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the officers did not fire their weapons.

“Evidence shows Officer Mendez was shot from behind” while struggling with one of the group of men the two officers saw breaking into cars, Police said on Monday.

Police believe one of the suspects also killed the suspect that died at the hospital.

Officer Ortiz was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to his arm and has been released.

Photo of author
David Greyson

David Greyson

 

