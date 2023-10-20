New Poll Shows Trump Beating Joe Biden in Nearly Every Swing State in 2024

A new poll from Bloomberg and Morning Consult shows Donald Trump beating Joe Biden in more than half a dozen crucial swing states in 2024.

Is there any wonder why Democrats and the media are so desperate to silence Trump with endless investigations and indictments?

Recent events are certainly not helping Biden. People remember how much more secure and peaceful the world was on Trump’s watch. Under Biden, things are exploding all over the place.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Biden Losing to Trump in States Expected To Decide 2024 Election: Poll President Joe Biden is trailing former president Donald Trump in states that are expected to decide the winner in the 2024 election, according to a new poll. The poll, from Bloomberg News and Morning Consult, found that Trump beats Biden in nearly every swing state. The former president is up 47 percent to Biden’s 43 percent among voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Trump has a lead in five of those seven states, according to the poll. The former president tied with Biden in Michigan, while Biden led by 3 points in Nevada. Trump’s largest swing-state lead was in Georgia, where he polled 5 points ahead of Biden.

According to the Interactive Polls tweet below, this is the breakdown:

Georgia

Trump 48% (+5)

Biden 43%

~~

Arizona

Trump 47% (+4)

Biden 43%

~~

Wisconsin

Trump 46% (+2)

Biden 44%

~~

Pennsylvania

Trump 46% (+1)

Biden 45%

~~

North Carolina

Trump 47% (+4)

Biden 43%

~~

Michigan

Trump 44% (=)

Biden 44%

~~

Nevada

Biden 46% (+3)

Trump 43%

Biden 43%

Trump dominates on the issues of immigration, the economy and crime, among others:

The election is still a long way off but this is movement in the right direction.