New Police Report Reveals What the “Voices” Were Telling the Lewiston Mass Shooter

New police reports obtained by The New York Post reveal Lewiston Mass shooter Robert Card previously claimed “he could hear voices in his head calling him a “pedophile.”

In the same police report, it stated Card was extremely paranoid that people were “casing” his home just months before his deadly shooting rampage took place.

According to Katie Card, who is married to Robert’s brother, Robert began to hear “horrible” voices in his head talking about him shortly after he was “fitted for high-powered hearing aids.”

Card continued, “He was picking up voices that he had never heard.”

On Wednesday, The Gateway Pundit reported Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry sent officers to Card’s home back in September after receiving information from the U.S. Army Reserve that Card made “veiled threats” against an Army base.

Per The New York Post:

Deranged Maine mass shooter Robert Card had repeatedly claimed he could hear voices in his head calling him a “pedophile” and was paranoid that people were “casing” his home in the months before he massacred 18 people, police reports obtained by The Post show. The 40-year-old gunman’s family were among the first to alert authorities about his erratic behavior after he started verbally lashing out at them and once opened the door to them brandishing a gun, according to at least two Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office incident reports. Card — who, according to his relatives, had been drinking heavily in the lead-up to last week’s mass shooting in Lewiston — had become so paranoid that people were calling him a pedophile that he’d talked about wanting to hire a lawyer. The Maine National Guard, too, had become so concerned about the US Army reservist that it had urged local authorities to carry out a welfare check because fellow soldiers feared Card would “snap and commit a mass shooting.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, before Card’s mugshot was released, several users on X jumped the gun and claimed Robert Card was a sex offender.

The claims(The Gateway Pundit did not publish this item) were made after it was discovered a Robert W. Card was listed on Maine’s sex offender registry. However, the suspect in the mass shooting was Robert R. Card.

