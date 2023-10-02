New Electric Vehicle Battery Factory in Kansas is Demanding So Much Energy that State Needs to Keep Coal Plant Open Just to Power It

This is hilarious.

A new electric vehicle battery factory in Kansas is demanding so much energy that the state needs to keep a coal plant open just to power it!

Japanese company Panasonic is set to receive $6.8 billion from Biden’s so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ to help put more electric vehicles on the road that nobody wants.

The Cowboy State Daily reported:

A $4 billion Panasonic electric vehicle battery factory in De Soto, Kansas, will help satisfy the Biden administration’s efforts to get everyone into an EV. It also will help extend the life of a coal-fired power plant. Panasonic broke ground on the facility last year. The Japanese company was slated to receive $6.8 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act, which has been pouring billions into electric vehicles and battery factories as part of its effort to transition America away from fossil fuels. The Kansas City Star reports that the factory will require between 200 and 250 megawatts of electricity to operate. That’s roughly the amount of power needed for a small city. In testimony to the Kansas City Corporation Commission, which is the state’s equivalent of the Wyoming Public Service Commission, a representative of Evergy, the utility serving the factory, said that the 4 million-square-foot Panasonic facility creates “near term challenges from a resource adequacy perspective,” according to the newspaper. As a result, the utility will continue to burn coal at a power plant near Lawrence, Kansas, and it will delay plants to transition units at the plant to natural gas.

This is beyond parody.

The Biden Regime is FORCING electric vehicles on the American people and China controls the critical minerals needed for the car batteries.

Ford Motors has poured billions of dollars into producing electric vehicles as the Biden Regime wages war on gas-powered vehicles.

The electric vehicles have proven to be a money pit for Ford.

Virtually nobody wants electric vehicles.

One in five electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas-powered because of the inconvenience of charging.

It only takes a few minutes to fill up a gas tank, yet some electric vehicles need several hours of charging to drive 35 miles.

Charging electric vehicles is a total “hassle” say 20% of EV owners surveyed between 2012 and 2018 so they’re going back to gas, researchers found.