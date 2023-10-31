Netanyahu Sets Record Straight – Accuses Top Generals of Not Warning Him about Hamas Invasion and Planned Attack

For weeks now the international media and leftist media has blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Hamas massacre in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,400 Jews, captured and took another 220 Jews back to Gaza as hostage. At least ten Americans are currently being held by the Hamas savages.

On Tuesday far left MSNBC host Joe Scarborough blamed Netanyahu for the attacks and demanded he resign.

But now we know more about what was happening behind the scene.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted out that top generals did not warn him about Hamas planning a major border invasion on October 7.

Netanyahu posted the tweet, setting the record straight, following a press conference in which he was challenged by reporters on his policies and failures that led to the Oct. 7 attacks .

Netanyahu later removed the tweet on Twitter-X but the truth was out.

And many of the same people attacking Netanyahu today are the same people who pushed for more lenient policies against Hamas.

The Jewish Press reported:

It should be pointed out that the coalition of left-wing groups and media that attacked Netanyahu relentlessly in 2011 to approve that insane deal – while the right was adamantly against it – is almost identical to the left-media coalition that later ignited the Balfour protests demanding Netanyahu’s resignation starting in 2019, the Kaplan protests that spread to the whole country in response to the judicial reform, and the movement demanding today the release of some 6,000 Hamas security prisoners in exchange for the estimated 230 Israeli hostages in Hamas’ hands. As to the claim that it was his strategy to boost Hamas to play it against the PLO, Netanyahu said at the press conference: “I didn’t want to strengthen Hamas. I ran three wars against it. I weakened Hamas’ capabilities. In retrospect, it wasn’t enough.”

It appears the military leaders did not argue this point with the press.

Reuters – no friend of Netanyahu or Israel – reported: