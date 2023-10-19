National Security Breach? White House Posts, Then Deletes Photo of Biden Meeting US Troops in Israel

by

The White House posted a photo to its social media pages on Wednesday of Joe Biden meeting in Israel with what the White House called “first responders”, but were actually U.S. troops. The photo was later deleted from postings on White House accounts Instagram, Facebook and X Twitter.

The photo showed Biden greeting several U.S. troops in a room with U.S. and Israeli flags set in front of blue drapes. The photo was captioned, “In Israel, President Biden met with first responders to thank them for their bravery and the work they’re doing in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks.”

A screen caption of the post on Instagram was edited to protect the identities of the U.S. troops in the photo. This writer saw the original photo on the White House X Twitter feed on Wednesday that showed the faces of the soldiers.

TGP photo of cache version of the White House Facebook page that shows the same caption for the since deleted photo:

An error of this magnitude would provoke calls for impeachment of President Trump on MSNBC and CNN and by the likes of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Rep. Adan Schiff (D-CA). But so far crickets from the media and Democrats.

Credit to Sam Shoemate for calling out the White House:

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

