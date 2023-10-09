Naked Selfie of Joe Biden’s Younger Brother Frank Biden in 2018 Wearing Only Cap and Glasses Surfaces on Gay Porn Website: “They Must Have Hacked my Phone”

A naked selfie of Frank Biden five years ago was discovered on a gay porn website called GuysWithiPhones.com.

GuysWithiPhones.com, the platform where the photo was found, is a dating website catering to the gay community. The site is characterized by its array of selfies featuring naked men. The privacy policy of the website indicates that it is owned by QueerClick.com, a gay porn blog.

The photo was uploaded in 2018 when Frank was 64 years old.

The photo was exposed by Marco Polo, a nonprofit organization that has been probing into the Biden family for years, scrutinizing them for political transgressions and crimes.

“The brother of the US president, [Frank Biden], shown below, is such an illustrious & talented businessman that Costa Rica & other sovereign nations seek this guy’s counsel & insights. He’s almost as revered as his nephew (Hunter Biden), whose pre-veneers grill is featured in the photo,” Marco Polo wrote on X.

Upon being confronted by Daily Mail, Frank Biden who is now 69, admitted to being the individual in the photo. However, he denied any active involvement in uploading the image.

Contending his innocence, he speculated that his phone’s security had been breached, indicating that the photograph could have been hacked and posted without his consent.

“I’ve absolutely no comment. I could care less. I haven’t even looked at it,” Frank told the media outlet Monday morning.

“They must have hacked my phone,” he claimed.

“Anything that is a revealing picture of some kind is between Mindy and me. “I really don’t want to start my day off this way,” said Frank. “Definitely didn’t post it anywhere.”

More from Daily Mail:

A naked picture of the President’s brother circulating online could raise the prospect of blackmail of the First Family – a potent national security threat. There is no evidence that any person or group has attempted to use the shot against the Biden administration. Site metadata and a watermark on the photo says it was posted on May 23, 2018 – around the same time Frank’s nephew Hunter Biden was also photographing himself naked at the Chateau Marmont with M&Ms lined up along his penis, pictures from the First Son’s abandoned laptop reveal. In Frank’s naked selfie, he appears to be wearing only a baseball cap and glasses, as he poses in front of a bathroom mirror. A toilet with the seat up can be seen behind him. Appreciative comments on the picture include: ‘Daddy take me away!’, ‘a hot dilf’, and ‘Make me your b***h, Daddy!’ Photos are generally submitted to the website by users. Many of the photos are not submitted by the men in the pictures, and it may not have been Frank himself who submitted the revealing selfie.

Who is Francis Biden?

According to Berman Law Group, “Mr. Biden worked in the Clinton Administration as a Director of Legislative and Congressional Affairs and was involved in the election campaigns of his brother, Joe Biden, and nephew, Joseph R. Biden III, as an advisor and unpaid campaign coordinator over many years. For the past several years, Mr. Biden served as the Director of a major philanthropy in Central America providing pediatric AIDS relief, building homes, and providing scholarships for the poorest of the poor. He has been a Member of Board of Advisors at EXO U Inc since August 2014.”

He moved in with his partner in Atlantis, Florida, a former Hooters waitress turned American Airlines flight attendant named Mindy Ward, at a house owned by her parents.

Read more here.

The Biden Family wants America to believe that they are the typical hard-working American family, but nothing could be further from the truth.

It is not only Frank Biden, his nephew, Hunter Biden was not only involved in depraved activities. As reported by The Gateway Pundit exclusively in 2020, he filmed prostitutes and took pictures of them and published and promoted these activities at the porn website PornHub. Our reporting was later confirmed by the Daily Mail.

The Gateway Pundit was able to confirm this account with Hunter because the pictures and videos in the account are also on the Hunter Biden laptop that was recently uncovered. There are pictures of two women on top of Hunter on PornHub and these same pictures were located on his laptop.

TGP also tied another picture on his home page with another picture on his laptop. This account is not made up. It is Hunter’s account: