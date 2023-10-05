MUST-SEE VIDEO: TGP’s Jim Hoft Interviews Dinesh D’Souza on His Upcoming Film “Police State” – Coming this October!

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the Biden regime’s political persecution of ordinary Americans is coming to the big screen this month.

Filmmaker and conservative activist Dinesh D’Souza has collaborated with Dan Bongino in a chilling new film called “Police State.”

** The movie will hit theaters on October 23rd and 25th.

** The virtual premiere is Friday, October 27th.

The Gateway Pundit previously wrote multiple stories about D’Souza’s previous projects, “2,000 Mules,” on the theft of the 2020 election using mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes and “2016: Obama’s America” that broke box-office expectations.

Conservative actor Nick Searcy, who is best known for playing Sheriff Art Mullen in “Justified,” plays a villainous role in the movie as the face of a heartless federal law enforcement brute sent out to enforce the two-tiered justice system in America.

Journalists Julie Kelly and Peter Schweizer contributed research to the movie.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft spoke with Dinesh D’Souza this week about Police State. Dinesh described how the left is helping to build this expanding police state in America today.

Dinesh D’Souza: It’s a scary film. Not because I’ve made a horror film using the techniques of cinematography, But it’s because America is becoming a scary place to live. Not for everybody, because there are going to be people on the left who say, “Well, I’m never going to be censored and the FBI is not going to come banging on my door.” And I go, “Well, that’s because you’re helping to build the police state.” So police states, when they are under construction, rely on a constituency to help build them up. And that’s the stage we’re in now. We’re not a full-fledged police stage. But it is amazing, Jim, to see how far we’ve come in a bad way in just a few years. It’s been a free fall in terms of protecting our liberties.

Dinesh described brilliantly the characteristics of a police state and how this fits with America today.

Dinesh D’Souza: The way I look at it in the big picture is I say, what are the characteristic features of unfree societies or police states abroad? Let’s look at North Korea, China, the old Soviet Union. Well, mass surveillance is one of them. Censorship is another. The attempt to create a one party state. Police states are almost always one party states. That doesn’t mean they don’t have opposition or elections. But the elections are farce. They are a sham. The opposition party is a token opposition party police states also criminalize political differences. They have political prisoners. They have ideological indoctrinations in the schools and also in the media. So look at how all these key elements of police states are now apparent. They’re visible, they’re pervasive in this country. And that’s why it is a little difficult today with a straight face to say that we are still the free society that we once proclaimed ourselves to be.

Dinesh D’Souza then goes into the history of the police state in America, and then he describes his own experience as a political prisoner of the Obama regime.

Please watch the entire interview: