MUST SEE VIDEO: Black Hebrew Israelites Beat Pro-Hamas Muslims in Chicago Street – Lots of “Allahu Akbars” – Police Rush in to Break it Up

You don’t see this everyday.

Chicago, Illinois – Black Hebrew Israelites brawled with black pro-Hamas protesters in the street on Saturday.

The Muslims were surprised by the the attack and swung their protest sticks at the Black Hebrew group.

Police were called in to separate the two groups.

The Black Hebrew Israelites, also referred to as the Original African Hebrew Israelite Nation of Jerusalem, is an African American religious community that consider themselves to be the descendants of a lost tribe of Israel.

The video shows members of the Black Hebrew group beating the pro-Palestinian protesters chanting “Allahu Akbar!” in the street.

Via jank.photo.