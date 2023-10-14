MUST SEE: Open.Ink Platform Reveals New Information on the Mysterious Gallows Set Up Near the US Capitol on Jan. 6 (Video)

On January 6, 2021, hours before the crowds reached the US Capitol for several organized rallies that day on US Capitol Grounds, a group of individuals set up a replica gallows complete with a hanging noose.

Serial liar and daddy’s girl later used this display to attack President Trump and his supporters. Liz Cheney lectured the American public on live TV that Donald Trump expressed approval to death threats against Vice President Mike Pence that day. It was another obvious Cheney lie.

President Trump later came out on Truth Social and confirmed Liz Cheney was misleading the public once again.

The fake news LOVES reposting the picture of the mysterious gallows and noose erected near the US Capitol on January 6th. The media will not tell you or show that this was labeled “art” and was not intended for use. It was a display!

What the media refuses to do is investigate this incident. Who was behind it? Who put up the gallows? Who brought the noose? Who was leading the “hang Mike Pence” chants at the US Capitol? Has anyone chanting, “Hang Mike Pence,” been arrested? Where is the video of the men and women erecting the gallows?

Who were these people and were they arrested for their criminal acts?

On Friday Morning Open.ink/j6 released a new investigation on the gallows of January 6.

** An excellent video is posted on the page on the investigation.

The video, the first in a series, features exclusive J6 surveillance camera footage, compiled by Ed Martin with the Pro America Report, provided by the U.S. Committee on House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight. Set in the early morning hours on January 6th, the video shows a group of individuals assembling the infamous “gallows”, with one particularly distinctive man who goes to get coffee while the gallows are being built

Who is “Mr. Coffee”?

Gregg Phlllips went on The War Room on Friday morning to discuss their findings on the mysterious gallows on the US Capitol Grounds on January 6.

If you know, or if you have any relevant information to share, please call 314-256-1776 or email at us at [email protected].

