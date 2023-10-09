MUST SEE: Aussie Reporter Sharri Markson Breaks Down Crying on Air Over Barbarity of Hamas Attacks in Israel (VIDEO)

Australian reporter Sharri Markson broke down on air while reporting on the barbarity of Saturday’s Hamas attacks inside Israel.

Sky News host Sharri Markson was key to uncovering the complicity between Dr. Anthony Fauci, the NIH, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Markson was one of the first journalists to report that research done at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was “incredibly risky.” Sharri Markson also reported that the Wuhan lab’s gain-of-function experiments in some cases even made the viruses more transmittable.

“The general discussion at the moment has put the timeframe for the origins of the virus as November or December,” Markson told Sky News host Andrew Bolt. “When in fact the conclusion I reach in my book and again what this Republican congressional report found as well, is that the likely timeframe for the first outbreak is actually September. And there is a lot of evidence for that September timeframe as when the virus first emerged.”

This weekend Sharri Markson broke down on air reporting on the barbaric attacks by Hamas inside Israel.

Sharri Markson: Unimaginable conditions imposed on them by barbarians who have no limits to their brutality. (pause) There was no mercy shown as the elderly, the women, the children, the babies were kidnapped, seized and carted off by jeering men.

Here is her entire segment on Sky News Australia.

