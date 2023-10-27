Michelle Obama Strangely Quiet about the 224 Jews Including 30 Children Who Were Taken Hostage by Hamas Barbarians – What Gives?

Back in May 2014, Boko Haram Islamic terrorists  abducted 276 teenage girls, late at night, from their school dormitories in northeastern Nigeria.

Many of the girls were quickly sold, married off and moved abroad.

Michelle Obama’s brave Twitter hashtag campaign at the time could not bring the kidnapped girls back home.
#BringBackOurGirls

Despite her many retweets the Islamists refused to be swayed.

The leader of the Islamist group Boko Haram mocked Michelle’s sappy photo.
Jihad Watch reported:

“You have been running around saying, ‘Bring back our girls,’” says Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the Congregation of the People of the Sunnah for Dawah and Jihad, aka Boko Haram. “Bring back our Army! Jonathan! Bring back our Army!”

The kidnapped girls were later used as human bombs.

On October 7, 2023, twenty days ago, Hamas terrorists raided southern Israel. Slaughtered 1,400 Jews and took over 220 Jews hostage.

30 children and babies were taken hostage.

It’s been twenty days and Michelle Obama refuses to call on Hamas to return the hostages.

Why is that?

