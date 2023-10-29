Michelle Obama Looks Disheveled in ‘Get Out the Vote’ Pitch Amid Rumors of Possible Presidential Bid

Michelle Obama looked disheveled in a ‘get out the vote’ pitch on Friday amid rumors of a possible presidential bid.

“Right now, there are important elections happening in states like GA, OH, MS, NC, VA, PA, TX, FL, NJ, CO, and MI. There are also important local level races in other states across the country. If there’s an election in your state, I want to make sure you have a plan to vote. When you cast your ballot, you’ll have the power to elect the representatives who will determine everything from funding for our schools, to enacting criminal justice reform, to protecting reproductive rights, and so much more,” Michelle Obama said on Instagram.

“This #VoteEarlyDay, head to @WhenWeAllVote’s Voter Hub at the link in my bio to make a plan to vote early and find out what’s on your ballot ahead of time. Then, text three friends or family members and ask them to join your #VotingSquad so you can all vote together,” she said.

“When we organize, mobilize, show up and vote, we can make real change and create a better future for us all,” Obama said.

Prominent political figures have recently predicted Michelle Obama will be the Democrat presidential nominee in 2024.

The majority of Democrat voters believe Joe Biden is too old to serve a second term so many are now speculating he will be replaced with California Governor Gavin Newsom… or perhaps Michelle Obama.

Ted Cruz said last month the Democrats are going to pull a surprise by drafting Michelle Obama to take Joe Biden’s place for the 2024 race.

“Here’s the scenario that I think is perhaps most likely, and most dangerous,” Senator Cruz said on his ‘Verdict with Ted Cruz’ podcast. “In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama.”

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin said Michelle Obama will be the Democrat Party’s 2024 nominee.

“Don’t be surprised,” Palin said last week. “But I still say it’ll be Michelle O’ #2024Election”

“Biden’s out,” she said.

Barack Obama was spotted leaving Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills earlier this month. He stayed silent after he was asked if his wife Michelle is running for president.