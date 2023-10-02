Disgusting Merrick Garland: “We Do Not Have One Rule For Republicans and Another Rule For Democrats” (VIDEO)

US Attorney General Merrick Garland sat down for a rare, one-on-one interview with “60 Minutes” host Scott Pelley of CBS News.

They discussed the ongoing persecution of Trump in the middle of a presidential election, Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.

Merrick Garland is the most radical, corrupt and dangerous attorney general in US history.

Garland’s DOJ indicted President Trump TWICE on junk charges while shielding Hunter Biden from serious tax, FARA and money laundering charges (Hunter has since been indicted on a gun after major backlash).

He has prosecuted and thrown the book at more than 1,000 J6ers. Many J6ers have been held in inhumane conditions in the DC gulag without a trial date. Peaceful, non-violent J6ers are facing years in prison for the ‘crime’ of wandering around the Capitol building for a few minutes while ignoring Antifa and BLM terrorists.

Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years even though he wasn’t even at the Capitol on January 6!

Garland has locked up elderly pro-life activists for protesting at abortion clinics while ignoring left-wing terrorists bombing pro-life facilities.

Merrick Garland had the gall to claim his DOJ doesn’t have two sets of rules for Republicans and Democrats.

“We do not have one rule for Republicans and another rule for Democrats. We don’t have one rule for foes and another for friends. We don’t have one rule for the powerful and another for the powerless, for the rich or for the poor, based on ethnicity. We have only one rule; and that one rule is that we follow the facts and the law, and we reach the decisions required by the Constitution, and we protect civil liberties,” Merrick Garland said.

“Are you essentially saying as attorney general to the American people, “Trust me”?” Scott Pelley asked Merrick Garland.

“Well, in the end, I suppose it does in the end come down to trust. But it’s not just me. It’s decades of the– of the norms of this department that are part of the DNA of the career prosecutors who are running the investigation and supervising the investigations that you’re talking about,” Garland said.

Scott Pelley actually called out Merrick Garland for indicting Trump during a presidential election.

“Help us understand the timing. These prosecutions of the former president are happening during the campaign. You could make the argument that it’s the worst possible time,” Pelley said.

Garland absurdly claimed special counsel Jack Smith is just following the evidence.

“The Justice Department has general practices about not making significant, overt steps or charging within a month or so of an election, and we are clearly outside that– that time frame in these cases. Prosecutors, special counsel they follow the facts and the law where they lead. When they’ve– gotten the– amount of evidence necessary to make a charging decision and they’ve decided that a charge is warranted, that’s when they bring their cases,” Garland said.

Scott Pelley replied, “The investigation itself has determined the timing?”

“Yes. Exactly right,” Garland said.

Scott Pelley replied, “Your critics say that it’s timed to ruin Mr. Trump’s chances in the election.”

“Well, that’s absolutely not true. Justice Department prosecutors are nonpartisan. They don’t allow partisan considerations to play any role in their determinations,” Garland said.

WATCH: