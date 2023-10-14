Massive Pro-Hamas Rally in London: “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free” (Video)

One week after Palestinians from the Gaza terror group Hamas attacked and slaughtered Israelis in a surprise attack that killed over 1,000 children, men , women, police and soldiers, a massive pro-Hamas rally took place in London on Saturday. Marchers waving Palestinian flags, chanting “Free, free Palestine!” were seen in a video posted by the Palestinian “Ambassador” to the United Kingdom, Husam Zomlot. The march was being held to protest Israel’s pending invasion of Gaza to clean out Hamas in response to the attack last Saturday.

Other videos of the rally show the marchers chanting the Palestinian call to erase Israel from existence, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”


Screen image via Andy Ngo/X Twitter.

Journalist Andy Ngo posted video clips of the march, noting, “Socialist, communist & far-left activists joined in large numbers at the London Palestine rally a week after the Hamas atrocities on civilians in southern Israel. The far-left had recruiting booths and signups.”

Aerial videos posted by Sky News and the National News:

Demonstrators calling for death to the Jews:

Only minor scuffles with police reported:

The protest has struck fear in non-Jews:

On Friday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan visited a Palestinian charity office and spoke out in solidarity with Palestinians, cautioning Israel about a “disproportionate” response to the Hamas massacre.

In case anyone is wondering about the absence of the Union Jack from the march, apparently the Metropolitan Police were arresting British men who waved the flag in protest against the pro-Hamas march.

A good closing question posed by photographer Stuart Mitchell, “In the shadow of Parliament – where does all this lead?”

