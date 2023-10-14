Massive Pro-Hamas Rally in London: “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free” (Video)

One week after Palestinians from the Gaza terror group Hamas attacked and slaughtered Israelis in a surprise attack that killed over 1,000 children, men , women, police and soldiers, a massive pro-Hamas rally took place in London on Saturday. Marchers waving Palestinian flags, chanting “Free, free Palestine!” were seen in a video posted by the Palestinian “Ambassador” to the United Kingdom, Husam Zomlot. The march was being held to protest Israel’s pending invasion of Gaza to clean out Hamas in response to the attack last Saturday.

Other videos of the rally show the marchers chanting the Palestinian call to erase Israel from existence, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”



Screen image via Andy Ngo/X Twitter.

Journalist Andy Ngo posted video clips of the march, noting, “Socialist, communist & far-left activists joined in large numbers at the London Palestine rally a week after the Hamas atrocities on civilians in southern Israel. The far-left had recruiting booths and signups.”

Socialist, communist & far-left activists joined in large numbers at the London Palestine rally a week after the Hamas atrocities on civilians in southern Israel. The far-left had recruiting booths and signups. pic.twitter.com/SqBaqydzOs — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 14, 2023

Tens of thousands gathered for the Palestine rally in London today a week after the Hamas atrocities in Israel. “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” they chanted. pic.twitter.com/GgVRWzgupJ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 14, 2023

The black flag with the Islamic creed, popular with Islamists and jihadists, was on display at the London Palestine rally today. pic.twitter.com/pcjuPZvzhB — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 14, 2023

Aerial videos posted by Sky News and the National News:

Thousands of protesters have gathered in London to show their support for Palestinians organised by groups including Stop the War Coalition and Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) Israel-Hamas war latest 👉 https://t.co/VwaOogxvrL pic.twitter.com/EYQ2AtHczG — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 14, 2023

Thousands march in London in support of Palestine amid UK government warning over flag waving pic.twitter.com/32BgPcQ9F0 — The National (@TheNationalNews) October 14, 2023

Demonstrators calling for death to the Jews:

Hamas supporters filmed chanting and calling for the murder of Jews. This is the London @SadiqKhan has created. #KhanMustGo👉 pic.twitter.com/pzxl1Gjy5O — #KhanMustGo 👉 (@KhanMustGo) October 14, 2023

‘Pro-#Palestine’ protesters wearing paraglider pictures on the streets of London right now. Hamas sent terrorists on paragliders to a rave in #Israel where they raped, mutilated and massacred 260 youngsters. pic.twitter.com/yr69k6MxJb — Richard Ferrer 🗞 (@richferrer) October 14, 2023

Only minor scuffles with police reported:

Pro-Palestinian and Hamas Supporters at the Demonstration in London have begun to Clash with British Police resulting in a number of Arrests. pic.twitter.com/UUo118q0vZ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 14, 2023

The protest has struck fear in non-Jews:

This is nothing but an anti-Semitic rally. On the streets of London. In 2023. I’m frightened by this and I’m not even Jewish. pic.twitter.com/ox2vSE6P2D — Binky (@TheOnlyGuru) October 14, 2023

On Friday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan visited a Palestinian charity office and spoke out in solidarity with Palestinians, cautioning Israel about a “disproportionate” response to the Hamas massacre.

The Mayor of London, @SadiqKhan visited the Medical Aid for Palestinians, a Palestinian aid charity in London. On his visit, he said: “We are worried about the response of the Israeli Government being disproportionate" pic.twitter.com/z2eATA5bY0 — London Live (@LondonLive) October 13, 2023

In case anyone is wondering about the absence of the Union Jack from the march, apparently the Metropolitan Police were arresting British men who waved the flag in protest against the pro-Hamas march.

The @metpoliceuk have detained a man for waving the Union flag near Hamas/Pro-Palestine supporters. The police refuse to arrest the people out supporting a proscribed organisation, because they’re scared of being called ‘racist’. The Met are an embarrassment to Britain. pic.twitter.com/5cosvy9qhI — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) October 14, 2023

A good closing question posed by photographer Stuart Mitchell, “In the shadow of Parliament – where does all this lead?”