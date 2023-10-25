Los Angles: Knife-Wielding Man Shouting “Free Palestine” Arrested After Israeli Father Saves Family by Fighting Off Attempted Home Invasion (Video)

A man wearing only his underwear shouted “Free Palestine” and “brown lives matter” as police arrested him early Wednesday morning in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles after he tried to break into the home of an Israeli family, according to local reports. The father of the family says he fought the man off while his wife called police and hid with their children. The man, wife and their four children were not hurt. The suspect’s name as not been released by police. He was reportedly found armed with a kitchen knife.

The father spoke to KCAL-TV about the attack, saying the intruder was screaming at him, “Free Palestine” and “Israel killed people.”

Earlier report by KCAL:

KTTV-TV report shows the suspect repeatedly screaming “Free Palestine” and other things about Palestinians. KTTV says they could not report on air other “not suitable for television” things he said.

Excerpt from KTTV report:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call from the homeowner around 5:25 a.m. stating someone was inside their home, located near the intersection of Ventura and Laurel Canyon boulevards. The caller added they were locked in a room with four children after a man broke into their home. A short time later, the caller placed a second 911 call and informed authorities the suspect threatened to kill them because they were Israeli. The victims are Jewish, but it’s unclear where they originated from. …Officials at the scene believed the suspect may have been under the influence of drugs. He was dressed in his undergarments at the time of his arrest. As he was taken into custody, he was heard yelling, “free Palestine,” over and over.

Excerpt from KTLA-TV report: