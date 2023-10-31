Los Angeles Model Found Dead in Her Refrigerator, Bound and Gagged

A new autopsy report reveals a Los Angeles-based model was found dead inside her refrigerator with her wrists and ankles bound last month.

Fox 11 Los Angeles reported Maleesa Mooney, 31, was found dead inside her refrigerator with a severely beaten body on September 12th.

Mooney’s body was found by police after her family requested for a wellness check and to their dismay they discovered Mooney’s lifeless body “wedged inside a refrigerator.”

No arrests have been made regarding Mooney’s murder and neither has the Los Angeles Homicide Unit release any names of a potential suspects

Police did report, that an unidentified man was seen using Mooney’s key and carrying plastic bags into Moonney’s apartment on September 6th which was the last day Mooney was spotted alive.

Per Fox 11 Los Angeles:

A 31-year-old model who was found dead inside her downtown Los Angeles apartment was severely beaten, bound and gagged, with her body discovered inside her refrigerator, according to an autopsy report released Friday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Maleesa Mooney was found dead in her apartment in the 200 block of South Figueroa Street around 3:55 p.m. Sept. 12, police said. Her cause of death was not previously revealed, although police said the case was being investigated as a homicide. Mooney’s body was found two days after another model, 32-year-old Nichole Coats, was found dead inside a downtown apartment less than three miles away. Police eventually determined the deaths were not related, and the Medical Examiner this week ruled Coats’ death an accident due to “cocaine and ethanol toxicity.”

The medical examiner wrote in Mooney’s autopsy report “The blunt force traumatic injuries observed at autopsy are generally not considered acutely life threatening on their own.”

The examiner continued “However, based on the circumstances of how Ms. Mooney was found, these injuries suggest she was likely involved in violence physical altercation prior to her death.”

Mooney’s sister Jourdin Pauline revealed police never shared any details to her family about her sister’s gruesome death.

