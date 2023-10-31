Los Angeles Model Found Dead in Her Refrigerator, Bound and Gagged

A new autopsy report reveals a Los Angeles-based model was found dead inside her refrigerator with her wrists and ankles bound last month.

Fox 11 Los Angeles reported Maleesa Mooney, 31, was found dead inside her refrigerator with a severely beaten body on September 12th.

Mooney’s body was found by police after her family requested for a wellness check and to their dismay they discovered Mooney’s lifeless body “wedged inside a refrigerator.”

No arrests have been made regarding Mooney’s murder and neither has the Los Angeles Homicide Unit release any names of a potential suspects

Police did report, that an unidentified  man was seen using Mooney’s key and carrying plastic bags into Moonney’s apartment on September 6th which was the last day Mooney was spotted alive.

Per Fox 11 Los Angeles:

The medical examiner wrote in Mooney’s autopsy report “The blunt force traumatic injuries observed at autopsy are generally not considered acutely life threatening on their own.”

The examiner continued “However, based on the circumstances of how Ms. Mooney was found, these injuries suggest she was likely involved in violence physical altercation prior to her death.”

Mooney’s sister Jourdin Pauline revealed police never shared any details to her family about her sister’s gruesome death.

